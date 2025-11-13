M&S partners with Tom Kerridge on cookware collection – and you won’t believe the price
Marks and Spencer has partnered with chef Tom Kerridge on a new cookware collection.
With prices starting at just £30, the M&S x Tom Kerridge collection features pots and pans, casserole dishes, serving dishes, utensils and more.
British retailer, Marks & Spencer has teamed up with chef, Tom Kerridge on a new stylish cookware range. The M&S x Tom Kerridge collection features casserole dishes, pots and pans, utensils, and other cooking essentials that are designed to make your home kitchen more professional – but it’s the price that will surprise you.
I’m a huge fan of The Great British Menu, so when I heard that M&S was collaborating with head judge Tom Kerridge, I knew I had to check it out. Typically, I’m not massively convinced when celebrities lend their names to collections, but after testing – and loving – Gordon Ramsay’s favourite pans, I was sure that this M&S x Tom Kerridge range would impress me.
The M&S x Tom Kerridge collection features everything you need to cook and host in your home. Available in the range are dinner sets, mugs, chef towels, pots and pan sets, cast iron casserole dishes and roasting trays.
Available in understated colours, like blue, black and stainless steel, the quality of the M&S x Tom Kerridge collection looks extremely impressive. The range is definitely stylish and will fit into any kitchen decor, but it’s also put practically over looks so you can get the best cooking results.
I really like the little details from the collaboration, including the ‘TOM’ branding. Sometimes chef or celebrity collaborations can feel a bit too obvious and branded, but the small details are classy and understated, especially the ‘TOM’ on the knob of the casserole dish and saucepan lids.
My three favourites from the collection are the Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish, the 3 Piece Stainless Steel Saucepan Set and the Stainless Steel Roasting Tray. The casserole dish looks extremely similar to Le Creuset, while the saucepan set and roasting tray are perfect for autumnal or Christmas cooking.
As is often the case with collaborations, I was expecting the M&S x Tom Kerridge products to be quite expensive, but I was pleasantly surprised to find the opposite. Prices on the M&S x Tom Kerridge collection start at just £30 and are available to buy online or in stores.
