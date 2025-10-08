Everyone is going crazy over this Ninja Knife Block deal – and now I am too

I’ve covered Prime Big Deal Days for years now, and I’m always surprised to see what deals are the most talked about during the sale. But this latest Ninja deal at Amazon has truly surprised me.

Everyone is going crazy over this Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block deal at the moment – yes, really. Despite Amazon slashing prices on Ninja’s air fryers, ice cream makers and coffee machines, it’s all about the knife block – and now, I kind of want it too.

Shop the Ninja Foodi Knife Block deal now

Originally priced at £179.99, the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block is now £104.99, saving you 42% and taking this premium knife set down to its cheapest ever price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your cooking, then a good set of knives can make the world of difference. For chopping and mincing, a quality knife set can make food prep so much easier, and if they’re made from quality materials and stored properly, they’ll stay sharper for longer.

That’s the entire idea behind the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block – as you can probably tell by the name! So, if your old knives are looking blunt and dirty, this Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block deal is what I’d buy this Prime Day.

In the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block is a chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, paring knife, utility knife and a pair of scissors. In steel and black colours, the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block is a stylish addition to your kitchen, and the knife block itself has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Other than storing your knives properly, the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block has a built-in knife sharpener to keep your knives as sharp and pristine as when you first bought them. It has a lever on the side which quickly and easily sharpens your knives, and the knives themselves have ergonomic handles for ease of use and comfort.