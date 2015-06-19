Try the all-new T3 Magazine and get 3 issues for £3!

We've reinvented T3 and we want you to try it. Get your first 3 issues for only £3, that's only £1 per issue!

There's no obligation and you're free to cancel at any time, but if you like how we've changed T3 Magazine then continue paying only £22.00 every 6 months and you'll carry on receiving T3 Magazine through your door every month.

With the dawn of wearable tech and virtual reality, there's never been a more exciting time to explore the latest gear. We live in an era where everything connects – whether it's our tablets and thermostats or our phones and coffee machines. With four great new sections and a tremendous line-up of features every issue, life's definitely better with T3.

Subscribe today and explore all the ways tech can improve your life.