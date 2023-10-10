The 5 best Monopoly board game deals this Amazon Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Oh, Monopoly, a pure unadulterated celebration of capitalism, a bit like Amazon Prime Day in a way. So while the deals are rolling in for the best tech, why not treat yourself to a fresh edition of everyone's favourite board game?

It seems like there is a Monopoly set of every flavour these days, from the band Queen to Queen Elizabeth II. As an Essex boy, I personally have my eye on the Essex edition of the game (somehow Southend Pier equates to Mayfair?) but these five sets probably appeal slightly more to a wider audience. With that in mind, pick your piece and choose who's going to be the designated cheate- I mean banker. Here's the best Prime Day Monopoly deals.

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition: was £27 now £12 at Amazon

If you've got little ones you want to join in the board game fun, this is a great way to combine their favourite game and family time. It features brand new rules with players battling against the storm, and each other, to survive. The winner has to do an infuriating dance in the losers' faces.

Monopoly: Longest Game Ever Edition: was £26 now £19 at Amazon

Let's be honest, you're only happy when playing Monopoly so why not make it last as long as possible? In this version of the game, there are 66 separate properties and it doesn't end until one player owns all of them! Perfect just before bed.

Monopoly Super Mario Edition: was £34 now £19 at Amazon

A deal to make you go wahoo! This Mario-themed version brings together two of the world's most beloved games. This edition even comes with a Mario question block that can make you lose or gain coins or take another turn entirely.

The Godfather Monopoly: was £83 now £27 at Amazon

At 67% off, this is an offer you can't refuse. The iconic movie franchise might not be that family-friendly, but Monopoly is and this is a faithful adaptation of the game. Just don't break anyone's legs if they land on your property.