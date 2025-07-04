You won't get this on Prime Day – Paramount Plus in 4K HDR for just 13p per day
Half-price just in time for the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Paramount Plus has become an essential streaming service in recent times, and not just because it's the home of Star Trek.
As well as some of the most bingable TV series available today, such as Yellowstone, Mobland, South Park and Tulsa King, it hosts blockbuster movies ahead of most other services – including for rental or purchase.
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 was added in February, for example, while Gladiator II is still exclusive to the platform.
That's why this UK Paramount Plus summer deal is so amazing. New and returning subscribers can sign up for either three-months or a year with 50% off.
Go for the full Paramount Plus Premium package and you get 4K HDR / Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos sound with a mighty £49 off. You can also opt for monthly payments or Standard membership for even cheaper.
That means a Paramount Plus Standard plan will set you back just £3.99 per month for the first three, or just £35.49 for an entire year's membership. That gives you 1080p ad-free streaming and the ability to watch on two devices simultaneously. You can also download a view shows and films offline.
Alternatively, upgrade to a Paramount Plus Premium plan and you pay just £5.49 per month for three-months, or £48.99 for a year. For this you get 4K ad-free streaming with HDR10 / Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. You can also stream on four devices at the same time, and download to watch on the go.
If you take the latter plan for 12-months, that works out at just 13p per day for the fully blown experience.
What's coming to Paramount Plus soon?
Perhaps the biggest show coming to Paramount Plus this month is season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will premiere on 17 July.
There is also the second season of Twisted Metal, the sci-fi action show based on the PlayStation game series, Further down the line we're likely to see The Running Man, Edgar Wright's remake of the 80s Arnie movie.
Admittedly, that's not due in cinemas until November, so it'll be 2026 before it reaches the streaming service, but it's a sign of what might come.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
