You won't get this on Prime Day – Paramount Plus in 4K HDR for just 13p per day

Paramount Plus has become an essential streaming service in recent times, and not just because it's the home of Star Trek.

As well as some of the most bingable TV series available today, such as Yellowstone, Mobland, South Park and Tulsa King, it hosts blockbuster movies ahead of most other services – including for rental or purchase.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 was added in February, for example, while Gladiator II is still exclusive to the platform.

That's why this UK Paramount Plus summer deal is so amazing. New and returning subscribers can sign up for either three-months or a year with 50% off.

Save 50% Paramount Plus: was £97.99 now £48.99 at Paramount+ Go for the full Paramount Plus Premium package and you get 4K HDR / Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos sound with a mighty £49 off. You can also opt for monthly payments or Standard membership for even cheaper.

That means a Paramount Plus Standard plan will set you back just £3.99 per month for the first three, or just £35.49 for an entire year's membership. That gives you 1080p ad-free streaming and the ability to watch on two devices simultaneously. You can also download a view shows and films offline.

Alternatively, upgrade to a Paramount Plus Premium plan and you pay just £5.49 per month for three-months, or £48.99 for a year. For this you get 4K ad-free streaming with HDR10 / Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. You can also stream on four devices at the same time, and download to watch on the go.

If you take the latter plan for 12-months, that works out at just 13p per day for the fully blown experience.

What's coming to Paramount Plus soon?

Perhaps the biggest show coming to Paramount Plus this month is season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will premiere on 17 July.

There is also the second season of Twisted Metal, the sci-fi action show based on the PlayStation game series, Further down the line we're likely to see The Running Man, Edgar Wright's remake of the 80s Arnie movie.

Admittedly, that's not due in cinemas until November, so it'll be 2026 before it reaches the streaming service, but it's a sign of what might come.