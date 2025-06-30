There's only one true way to watch Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy, and it's not on streaming services
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly getting the fully restored 4K Blu-ray release it deserves
Quick Summary
Arrow Video will soon release a newly restored print of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly on 4K Blu-ray.
The final film in Sergio Leone's seminal spaghetti western trilogy will be available from 11 August 2025, priced at £39.99.
We're big fans of streaming services here on T3, with a vast array of shows and movies available at the tap of a button. Many of them are available in 4K HDR too.
However, there is a trade-off for such immediacy – while many of them offer content in 4K and HDR, even Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, a limit in bitrates means they can't quite match the quality afforded by physical media and, specifically, 4K Blu-ray.
That's why AV purists like myself would rather watch a classic on disc – preferably spinning on a dedicated player, such as the Panasonic UB820EB. And that counts double when it's a remastered and restored version of one of the best film trilogies of all time (in my opinion).
Arrow Video will soon release the final movie in Sergio Leone's iconic Dollars Trilogy, The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. And as with its limited edition issues of A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More, it features completely new 4K restorations of both the international theatrical cut and original 179-minute extended cut.
Both versions are presented in 4K (2160p) and in Dolby Vision, with newly restored English mono audio. There are also English DTS-HD MA 5.1 mixes too.
Both of the restorations are exclusive to Arrow Video.
The box set also includes a mighty swathe of additional content, commentaries, interviews, and features on two extra discs. There's also Guillermo de Oliveira's 2017 documentary, Sad Hill Uncovered.
Again, you wouldn't get this wealth of bonus content on streaming platforms.
Amazingly, all of this and a tasty looking box, including a collector's booklet and double-sided fold-out poster, will cost just £39.99 when it hits stores on 11 August 2025.
Similar sets are currently available for A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More.
