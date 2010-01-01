Tech Etiquette: Style

Navigating the rigours of... personal image

Tech Etiquette: Guide to being a gadget Gent

Lesson the first: Style

Lesson the second: Facebook

Lesson the third: Smartphones

Lesson the fourth: Commuting

Lesson the fifth: Exercise

Lesson the sixth: Work email

Do: Invest in a great watch

The new bell & ross 01 92 carbon fiber 3 hand br-304 (£5,800, www.bellross.com), for instance, is a fixed bezel automatic timepiece, waterproof to 100m.



Don't: Wear bluetooth earpieces

Unless you're in a car, preferably with tinted windows. In public places it's only acceptable if you're the president's bodyguard or you work in Burger King.



Do: Get a laser-fitted suit

Tailor made London (www.tailormadelondon.com) make suits to measure using a 3D laser body scanner, then use the measurements to make a laser-cut suit. As a result they can knock you up something bespoke from about £450, with a huge range of English and Italian cloths to choose from



Don't: Buy a “designer” fashion phone

Pricey, chrome-plated, leather-backed mobiles made in collaboration with fashion houses are so 2007. The minimalist good looks of the iPhone or HTC Legend are much more stylish and smack less of desperation. By the same token, please don't Wear any t-shirt, hat or rucksack branded with the name of a tech company…



Do: Try clothes before you buy… even online

Intel has developed a 3D cloth simulation engine, a 3D visualisation package designed to help with online clothes shopping. It shows a 3D model of you – you can enter your height and other dimensions – dressed in the clothes of your choice. Advanced real-time physics mean the material is realistically modelled, allowing you to see how it hangs and the effects any movement will have on your “look”. See software.intel.com