London 2012 Olympic Sports: Tech to step up your game

Hockey: Obo Faceoff

It looks like something out of your worst nightmares, but face-guards like this are becoming more and more important in hockey, especially at the top level. It's only worn for penalty corners to protect the defending team from drag flicks, and it isn't guaranteed to protect you from a hockey ball travelling at 100kph, but thanks to layers of low-to-high density polyethylene it will reduce cuts, abrasions and bruising. It's only 150 grams, so you won't feel burdened when you charge out to block a shot, and the design is such that you still have full peripheral visibility.

Price: £60 | Link: Obo.com