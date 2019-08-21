The best photo books in 2019: preserve your memories the right way

With access to the best UK photo books services, you don't have to leave your precious pictures locked away on your phone – these online photo book sites and photo book apps can take your snaps and print them out for you in a beautifully finished physical album.

The good news is you've got a lot of photo books offers and photo book album types to pick from, though that does also mean you might need some help choosing: so we're here to guide you to the best photo books on the market right now, whatever you're looking for.

Don't worry about having to learn much about book layouts or the publishing industry – when it comes to building photo books online, all you really need to do is supply the phones. The sites and apps will do the hard work of getting everything arranged for you.

Be sure to take your time over choosing the best photo books service for you: look at the designs that are available, the offers (like next day delivery) that you can take advantage of, and of course the all-important price points before making your final decision.

Without any further ado, these are the best photo books you can invest in right now – enjoy the process of compiling your memories!

(Image credit: Future)

1. Bonusprint Take as much or as little control as you like Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality **Covers:** Linen, leather, photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Really intuitive editing apps + Preset designs available

The apps that you use to create your photo books on Bonusprint – you can choose from online editor or a desktop program – are really clean and simple to use, and just about the best we've come across. From dropping in masks and shapes, to getting your pictures in just the right locations on the page, you shouldn't have any problems with the apps.

If you prefer, choose one of the template designs (for a new baby, a wedding, or whatever), and just drop your own photos into it. In terms of everything else the Bonusprint photo books service offers, it's all impressive – from the range of different book styles on offer to the quality of the high-end, premium offerings you can splash out on if you like.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Snapfish A polished and friendly approach to photo books Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality **Covers:** Linen, leather, photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Really easy to get up and running + Versatile online editing app

As soon as you land on the Snapfish site, you feel in safe hands, and the service makes putting together your own photo book a breeze, no matter what sort of sizes, styles and layouts you're going for. As well as choosing to start from scratch, you can also opt to browse by occasion, and get a head start with some of the layouts and backgrounds.

As for the online editor you get (there's no desktop software here), it's really intuitive and speedy, so you'll soon be rearranging pictures, dropping in stickers, editing titles and captions, and adding borders like an expert. When it comes to photo book makers, and especially online photo book apps, they don't come much better than Snapfish.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Cewe Comprehensive and versatile photo book creation Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality **Covers:** Photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + You can build your books on mobile + Plenty of options and choices throughout

Cewe photo books really do end up looking fantastic – even if you're not a graphic design whizz – and you're not going to be disappointed if you pick this site as your photo book builder. At each step of the way you can see the type of book you're putting together, what it's going to look like at the end, and how much you will have to pay for the order.

We like the way that the editor apps for the web and the desktop will suggest layouts for you, and Cewe suits people who want to take a long time over the layout process as well as those who don't. You can also design photo books using the Cewe mobile app, something we haven't seen on other services, so that's worth bearing in mind when you're choosing.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Vistaprint Take the stress out of photo book building Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality 200gsm **Covers:** Linen, leather, photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Choice of design modes + All kinds of layout options

Every step of the photo book-making process is easy with Vistaprint: from uploading your pictures, to getting them arranged, to choosing the finish of the book itself. You've got a wide choice of layouts, and you can drop in clip-art if you need, or add a few basic filters to your photos (like an old-timey sepia one) – it's all a breeze to navigate your way through.

You can zoom and flip and rotate pictures, add frames, and more besides. We do like the option of managing a layout online or downloading a (Windows or macOS) tool to do the job – the downloaded app gives you that bit more control over layouts. With plenty of options and decent prices, Vistaprint is well worth a look for building your photo books.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Photobox Plenty of choice of types and sizes Specifications Sizes: A4, A3, square, journal Finish: Glossy Paper: Photo-quality 170-380gsm **Covers:** Photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + Import photos straight from social media + Flexible layout and editing options

Photobox promises to "bring your photos to life" and has one of the largest selections in terms of styles and sizes out there. You start off by picking the type and size of book you want to create (you can change this later), then you upload all your pictures, and then you can start designing the page layouts in your browser (or have Photobox do it for you).

In terms of picture and layout options, you've got lots to choose from. The online editor lets you add some cool backgrounds and frames if you want to, and in terms of the pictures themselves you can zoom and pan and so on. Previewing and ordering is straightforward too, making this a definite pick for our best photo books list.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Bob Books Slick and professional throughout Specifications Sizes: Landscape, portrait, square Finish: Glossy, matte Paper: Photo-quality 170-300gsm **Covers:** Photo (hardback or paperback) Reasons to buy + All your options clearly explained + Edit in your browser or on the desktop

The Bob Books site takes a friendly, fresh approach to photo book building, giving you lots of choices along the way and really wowing with the sort of end product it can come up with. Your choices are clearly and fully explained at every stage, and the quoted turnaround times (around a week for most standard photo books) are competitive as well.

When it comes to the actual designing of the photo book, you really can take full control over how each page looks – pick from one of the supplied layouts, or just drag the images around, it's up to you. There's also the choice of doing the editing inside your web browser or downloading a slightly more sophisticated layout program to your computer instead.

Header image: Bob Books