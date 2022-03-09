Best garden shears 2022: top long-blade snippers for hedges, bushes and shrubs

Welcome to our guide to the best garden shears for trimming hedges, bushes, shrubs and the edge of your lawn. The garden shear has many practical uses and is the tool to reach for when cutting several stalks or thin branches at once. Like the best secateurs, shears are among the most useful manual garden tools you can have in your horticultural armoury.

We’ve sourced a fine selection of the best garden shears on the market and snipped hither and thither to see which models perform best. All you have to do is follow our guidance and choose the most suitable pair of shears for you and your garden.

The best garden shears you can buy in 2022

(Image credit: Fiskars)

1. Fiskars PowerGear X Hedge Shear HSX92 Best shears for lightness and effortless snipping Reasons to buy + Light in the hand + Unique PowerGear mechanism + Superb performer Reasons to avoid - Nothing to grumble about Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fiskars produces a number of top-quality cutting implements including secateurs, shears and household and fabric scissors. Some of the company’s garden products also feature unique mechanisms that reduce cutting effort while maximising leverage – like this excellent pair of hedge shears.

Aside from being remarkably light – much lighter than they look – the PowerGear X Hedge Shear utilises a patented mechanism that provides three times the force of normal shears. I gave them a whirl on a mutinous hedge and the blades snipped through its larger stems astonishingly well and with very little effort. Of course it helped that the stainless steel blades themselves are as sharp as sharp can be but I was equally impressed with the quality of the SoftGrip handles and how comfortable and grippy they were. If you can stretch your budget to a snip over £50, this model is a top buy.

(Image credit: Niwaki)

2. Niwaki Garden Shears Best quality Japanese shears with superb snip-ability Reasons to buy + Razor sharp SK steel blades + Gloriously comfy wooden handle + Exquisite performance Reasons to avoid - Not cheap - Not to be left outside Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon

There are shears and then there are Japanese shears. Produced in Sanjo, the Niwaki’s blades are cast from hard-wearing SK steel and they are so sharp and efficient that they snip through hedging, shrubs and ivy like scissors cut through hair.

The white oak handles feel fantastic in the hand and they even have an almost indiscernible taper in the middle that you find your hands gravitating towards. The blades on this model are a substantial 185mm in length making them perfect for intensive topiary sessions, but never leave them outdoors because, well, why would you?

We compare these top-rated sheers to a fierce rival in T3's Niwaki Shears vs Burgon & Ball Sophie Conran Hedge Shear comparison feature. Check it out for more information.

(Image credit: Gardena)

3. Gardena 2-in-1 EnergyCut Hedge Trimmer A top pair of shears for extra wide cuts Reasons to buy + Manually adjustable handle width + Wavy blades for griping branches + Great performance Reasons to avoid - A tad heavy - The articulating handle feels a bit weird Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The mechanism used for the Gardena 2in1 EnergyCut is quite similar in concept to the Fiskars at number. However, the German brand has taken its gearing method to an even greater level that allows the left handle to articulate outward, far beyond the range of any other shears. In essence, when you’re up against a branch that’s beyond the normal quarter-to-half an inch in diameter, you simply push the orange selector and the left handle unlocks to swing further outwards. According to Gardena ‘the resulting increase in travel translates into up to two and a half times more force.’

Granted, it is an odd feeling having a left handle that feels like it’s broken but the extra leverage definitely works when applied to thicker branches. The slight curve in the blades also helps keep any slippery branches in position when cutting.

The Gardena 2in1 feels slightly heavier in the hand than the winning Fiskars so bear that in mind if you do a lot of hedge cutting or are weak of limb. Otherwise this is a fine set of cutters for all your shearing duties.

(Image credit: Burgon & Ball)

4. Burgon & Ball Sophie Conran Hedge Shear Best long-reach shears for hard-to-access areas Reasons to buy + Beautifully styled + Designed for high reach + Comfortable FSC-certified ash handles Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for cutting low hedging Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

If the ivy or hedge top is a reach too far, invest in this classic extended shear designed by Sophie Conran. This model has a high-carbon steel blade length of 22cm and an overall length of 81cm so it's much more suitable for areas that are much higher than your normal arms’ reach.

The quality of build is exemplary (you’ll love the shaped grips on the ash handles), which is what we’ve come to expect from most Burgon & Ball products. Just be sure to avoid trying to snip thicker branches that require a lot of pressure if using the full length of the handles because excessive force could cause them to snap. But then simple physics should tell you that.

See how these shears compare to the competition in our Niwaki Shears vs Burgon & Ball Sophie Conran Hedge Shear comparison feature.

(Image credit: Niwaki)

5. Niwaki Mini Shears High-quality lightweight shears for light topiary Reasons to buy + Lightweight and small + Sharp SK steel blades + Grippy rubber handles Reasons to avoid - Blades will rust if left outdoors Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

If you find that some shears are too heavy and large to wield about for long periods of time, try this pair of ultra lightweight Japanese-made shears from Niwaki. The Mini Shears are equipped with razor-sharp blades that are just the right length (14cm) for regular use while the white oak handles are relatively short and are sheathed in knobbly rubber that feels reassuringly grippy in the hands.

The blades themselves are made from SK steel (a hardened alloy comprised of carbon and manganese), the preferred material of kitchen knife manufacturers. For smaller shearing tasks, this diminutive model comes highly recommended.

(Image credit: Stihl)

6. Stihl PH 10 Hedge Shears High-quality traditional shears from a trusted brand Reasons to buy + Traditional design + Superbly engineered wavy blades + Snips through branches up to one inch in diameter Reasons to avoid - Wooden handles easily damaged if left outdoors Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Wavy blades like those fitted to this sterling pair from Stihl are a boon for snipping branches up to one inch in diameter. The PH 10s stainless steel blades are 22cm in length and equipped with a wavy design that makes short work of gripping thicker branches that may otherwise slip outwards when under pressure. The classic tapered wooden handles add a touch of traditional comfort though they will be easily soiled if left outside.

These high-quality Germanic shears are about the same price as the lighter Fiskars above but they’re not as technically advanced or as weatherproof. Nevertheless, they come from a pro-spec brand that is renowned for the quality and reliability of all its products, so step this way if that is your wont.

(Image credit: Gardena)

7. Gardena Rotatable Comfort Grass Shears Best manual grass shears Reasons to buy + Great for finishing grass borders + Perfect for detailed snipping + 360˚ blade for a variety of tasks Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for intensive grass manicure Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These Germanic grass scissors are a boon for trimming the edges of a small suburban lawn without having to reach for the strimmer. Mind, even if you have a lawn the size of a tennis court, they’re just as handy for tidying up those inevitable bits of stray grass you forgot to strim in the first place. But above all, these hand shears are especially useful for trimming grass that borders the edges of ponds, flower borders and anywhere that requires careful manual maintenance.

The Gardenas have a comfortable, smooth action and come equipped with a blades that can be swivelled 360˚ so you can also use them to trim the edges of a lawn from absolutely any angle. They can also be used as standard shears to perform delicate topiary on a hedge or an unruly bush. Well handy.

How to choose the best garden shears for you

There are two main types of garden shears: hedge and edging. Hedge shears are basically like a giant pair of scissors with two long blades of around 20cm in length and two equally long handles. Unlike secateurs which are designed for singular snipping and general plant maintenance, shears can cut through a swathe of foliage in one go and branches up to one inch in diameter in some cases. They are ideal for trimming and styling hedges and shaping bushes.

Edging shears usually have two extra long handles attached to a heavily angled blade so you can trim lawn edges while stooping instead of crouching. That said, you can also buy lawn edging shears for hand use. Normally these shears have a mechanism that allows you to turn the blade 360˚ so you can trim lawn edges from the top or the side.

When choosing a pair of shears, consider the weight of the product because you’ll be using them at arms’ length and after ten minutes or so of snipping you really will start to feel the weight.

Most shears are equipped with straight blades but some more expensive models come with wavy blades that are designed for holding wider branches and stems in position while they’re cut. That said, wavy bladed shears are a bit harder to sharpen. And speaking of sharpening, you’d do well to invest in a blade sharpener like the excellent Stihl Sharpening Tool. This little gizmo is perfect for keeping shears, secateurs and household scissors in tip-top condition.

The majority of larger shears are also equipped with a bumper system. This is usually in the form of two rubber stoppers that help absorb the impact when the two blades meet after cutting thicker branches. It’s a small and seemingly insignificant feature to have but one that makes long hedge-trimming sessions more comfortable on the wrists.

Now you've found yourself the best shears, compliment them with some other essential gardening items like the best garden sprinkler, the best garden watering system and the best cordless lawn mower.