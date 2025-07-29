Mammotion’s newest robot lawn mower is now at its lowest ever price!

Let’s face it – mowing your lawn is one of the most boring household jobs around. Aside from the difficulty of trying to tackle an overgrown, oddly shaped lawn, it can be painful for some people, especially if you’re pushing around a huge mower up and down hills and divots.

That’s why the best robot lawn mowers have become so popular. They’re hands – and pain – free, so you can sit back and relax while your lawn gets trimmed. If you’re looking to take the plunge and invest in a robot lawn mower, then you’ll love this deal on Mammotion’s newest robot lawn mower, which is now at its lowest ever price.

Shop the Mammotion Yuka Mini 500 deal

Originally priced at £849, the Mammotion Yuka Mini is now just £699 at Amazon. The Mammotion Yuka Mini launched in early 2025, so while this might not sound like a huge discount, it’s the first time that this model has received a price cut, so it’s worth taking advantage of.

Mammotion Yuka Mini 500 Robot Lawn Mower: was £849 now £699 at Amazon Save £150 on the Mammotion Yuka Mini at Amazon. This robot lawn mower works best on lawns of up to 500m2 and can tackle 45% slopes. Using 3D AI vision, it expertly maps your lawn and trims it perfectly while avoiding any obstacles – and it’ perimeter wire free.

While we haven’t tried the Mammotion Yuka Mini just yet, Derek Adams, a frequent and expert garden tool reviewer for T3, tried the full-sized Mammotion Yuka which he gave four stars . The bigger version of the Yuka offers an excellent trimming performance, good mapping, and a brilliant collection and clean-up process.

I can only imagine that the Mammotion Yuka Mini can do the same as its predecessor, albeit on a smaller scale. I got to see the Mammotion Yuka Mini in action at an event earlier this year, and despite its size, it was insanely powerful, and moved effortlessly across grass and made slopes look easy.