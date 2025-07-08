The 5-star Kamado Joe Jr BBQ gets £138 price cut in cheap Prime Day deal

The sun is shining, summer is here, and it’s time to cook up a storm with the best barbecue . While there’s much debate over whether gas, charcoal or pellet is the best way to grill, one thing is for certain: everyone loves a Kamado Joe.

Right now in the best Prime Day deals , the 5-star Kamado Joe Jr is now 28% off, taking this premium barbecue grill down to a super low price for barbecue season.

Shop the Kamado Joe Jr deal

Originally priced at £499, the Kamado Joe Jr is £360.49, saving you £138.51 on this charcoal barbecue. Our trusted barbecue reviewer, Derek Adams, gave the Kamado Joe Jr five stars in his Kamado Joe Jr review , and it recently received Highly Commended for the Best Barbecue in the T3 Awards 2025.

The Kamado Joe Jr is one of the best known brands for its charcoal-powered egg-shaped barbecues. Compared to its siblings, the Kamado Joe Jr is smaller and more compact, making it extremely portable and easy to use – more details below.

Kamado Joe Jr Charcoal Grill: was £499 now £360.49 at Amazon Save £138.51 on the Kamado Joe Jr in the Prime Day sale. This bold red charcoal barbecue has a heat-resistant shell that locks in smoke and moisture for even cooking, and tasty smoky flavours. It comes with a cast iron stand, built-in thermometer, a ceramic heat deflector and stainless steel cooking grates.

For small gardens, the Kamado Joe Jr is the perfect size, measuring just 19.8cm x 20.8cm x 27cm. The grill is 13.5-inches so despite its smaller size, the Kamado Joe Jr can cook plenty of food for your next barbecue.

The grate of the Kamado Joe Jr gives your food that authentic smoky flavour and traditional grill marks. As a charcoal grill, it’s great for cooking meats, vegetables and more, and its cast iron air vent allows for better temperature control. With temperatures between 110°C – 400°C, the Kamado Joe Jr can heat up very quickly, and can be used at lower heats for slow cooking.