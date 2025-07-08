This Tefal pizza oven is loved by Jamie Oliver – and it’s super cheap for Prime Day

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver loves this Tefal pizza oven – and it’s now the cheapest it's ever been for Amazon Prime Day.

The best Prime Day deals take place in the height of summer, so it only seems right to treat yourself to a new outdoor cooking appliance, ready for barbecue and grill season.

But let’s step away from the barbecues for a second – although we’d recommend this Kamado Joe Jr deal if you’re interested – and take a look at the best pizza ovens instead. Right now, the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven has dropped to its lowest ever price – here’s everything you need to know.

Shop the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven deal

Originally priced at £349.99, the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven is now just £237.49 in the Prime Day sale. That’s a 32% discount, and after some price checking, I can confirm that this is the cheapest the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven has ever been.

Jamie Oliver by Tefal Outdoor Gas Pizza Oven: was £349.99 now £237.49 at Amazon Get 32% off the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven in the Prime Day deals. This spacious pizza oven can make up to 12-inch pizzas quickly and authentically. As a gas-powered pizza oven, it has a hose and gas regulator for easy use and quick start times. It also comes with a pizza peel for rotating and removing pizzas.

Celebrity endorsed products always make me a bit hesitant but we’ve actually tested the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven and can assure you that it’s a genuinely impressive product. In our Jamie Oliver by Tefal pizza oven review , we gave it four stars and enjoyed its manually rotating pizza stone, easy controls, and affordability.

What our reviewer liked the most about the Jamie Oliver by Tefal Pizza Oven was its pizza stone. The dial on the side of the pizza oven can be hand-spun to rotate the pizza stone inside so you get even and consistent cooking. The dial controls also adjust the gas flame to avoid any burning while still achieving a crisp outside.