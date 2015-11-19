A day in the life of emoji room service

Previous Next 2/8

6pm: Running low

Having spent the best part of eight hours on a transatlantic flight, not to mention the early morning wake up call, our phone battery is pretty depleted.

More annoyingly we've managed to leave our charger at home - we're not great with early starts and we fear this isn't the only item we've left behind.

As we reach for the in-room phone our eyes catch the TiGi menu on the desk - what were we thinking? We don't need to speak to an actual person.

We whip out our smartphone (the BlackBerry Priv, since you're asking), tap in the Telephone Receiver and Electric Plug emojis followed by "Android" (because that's the phone we have, use "iPhone" for a lightning connector) our name and room number. Then we wait.

20 minutes later there's a knock at the door. A member of staff is there, holding a brown paper bag. On it is a sticker with the emojis we sent, inside is a new phone charger. We may have just parted with $25, but at least our phone is charging before we head out for the night.