Netflix's super-sweet Halloween treat is a must-watch for all the family

I've made no secret about it before: Is It Cake? is my Netflix guilty pleasure. And the zany cooking gameshow has returned for a seasonal Halloween special, which you can watch right now.

It's a no-brainer, really: if you love Halloween and you love cake, then put those two ingredients into a mixing bowl and – dah-nah! – you have the recipe for a Netflix show like no other. One that's loved and hated in equal measure.

The premise is simple: contestants, who are amateur and professional in regards to cake-making or 'cake artistry', have to create cakes that look like spooky items. Fool the guest judges and they can continue to the show's next stages in the fight for a cash prize.

Is It Cake? Halloween trailer

Is It Cake? Halloween | A Spooktacular Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Mikey Day has hosted the show through its three seasons, including the seasonal Christmas specials, with this being the first Halloween special edition ever – which comprises four episodes for you to binge through.

Why so special?

People have been devouring the show since it first aired this month, as it had risen up the Netflix ranks and, I suspect, will return for the Halloween weekend in particular.

There are creepier and more popular titles on Netflix, though, just ones that certainly aren't for all the family. Monster: The Ed Gein Story and True Haunting have been doing big things for the streamer, so it's pretty clear the spooky Halloween appetite (of the non-cake variety) is in full swing.

Is It Cake? is clearly a family show. It's not scary, so your kids can watch along too. And they should – it might inspire them to be creative, open their eyes to the show's inclusivity of contestants, or just make them laugh through Day's typically madcap hosting style.

I wouldn't call Netflix the best streaming service based on this game show alone, mind, as its Rotten Tomatoes score (for the full suite of seasons) is hardly high-ranking. But there are tonnes of great shows on the streamer – check out the other 5 major additions for October.