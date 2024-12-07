Forget sci-fi, my Netflix guilty pleasure is back with a must-watch special

'Tis the season for seasonal specials! And while Netflix has been having all kinds of successes this year, it looks set to leverage its best sci-fi yet next year – with the launch of The Electric State. But it's still 2024 and, as we approach the festive period, I can forget about sci-fi for a minute and go all-in on guilty pleasures.
Because my favourite show – and by 'favourite' I mean of the somewhat silly gameshow genre specifically – has returned for a four-part seasonal special. Is It Cake? Holiday brings previous show champions back for a festive champion-of-champions bake-off – and it'll no doubt be jaw-dropping viewing.
For those who haven't watched Is It Cake? before: the show pitches professional bakers against one another, their goal to recreate inanimate objects in cake form. A panel of judges have to pick the cake out from the fake, then a taste test decides which caught-out baker is eliminated.
It's all very light and fluffy stuff – like their sponge bakes, hopefully – and a distant step away from Netflix's other sci-fi gameshow-drama, Squid Game, which is also returning this month for its much-anticipated second season (unfestively airing on Boxing Day, 26 December). But I'll get my cake fix before the sci-fi comes back en masse!
Is It Cake? Holiday is very much a family show. It's nicely interactive – you can get the kids guessing along – and the bakes that these pros create are often jaw-dropping. It's far sillier than The Great British Bake Off, largely down to Mikey Day's zany presenting. And with only four episodes you hardly need to be deeply invested.
Available to stream right now, as are the previous seasons proper of the show, Is It Cake? Holiday is a guilty pleasure on Netflix that I can get behind. Given the mass of Netflix no.1 movies lately have all been Christmas flicks, a bit of light-hearted release from this gameshow is much needed to close out the year – and yet another reason why Netflix remains one of the best streaming services.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
I used the Sony A1 II to shoot a Premier League football match — here’s what I learned
Sony’s new flagship camera is made for sports photographers — but is it any good?
By Sam Cross Published
-
This sleep hack can cut down your nightly bathroom visits – it’s not what you’d think
Cut down your nightly bathroom trip by trying this easy sleep hack
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published