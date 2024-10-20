Netflix's new sci-fi with Stranger Things star has something for all the family

If you're a Stranger Things fan then Millie Bobby Brown will be no stranger to your screens – and the young star seems firmly rooted to Netflix, with recent flick Damsel streaming from earlier this year, ahead of another major sci-fi that's set for a Spring 2025 launch.

Directed by The Russo Brothers, The Electric State looks like a family-friendly sci-fi romp. It's adapted from a graphic novel of the same name by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, whose 2018 release has been adapted, Hollywood-style, to convincing effect.

The Electric State | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's a movie set in a distopian future, where a revolution against robots has created an anarchistic society, one where a young teenager (Bobby Brown) believes she's lost her family – except there's some hope, as her brother is apparently still alive. Cue the tale of tracking him down, accepting the help of humans and robots alike in her endeavours.

It's not only Millie Bobby Brown attached to the project, though, with The Russos pulling in a giant cast of superstars: there's Chris Pratt, fresh off his Jurassic Park movie stint; the trailer shows a glimpse of Stanley Tucci (doing his best Blofelt impression, apparently); and Giancarlo Esposito shows up as the digital face of a robot colonel (Krang from TMNT, anyone?).

The list doesn't stop there, either, with the cast of robots pulling in some major voice talent too. Woody Harrelson voices Mr Peanut (who you can see in the lead image up top), while Brian Cox (of Succession fame, not the British physicist) plays Popfly – the moustachioed baseball, presumably, given the name.

In the race to be the best streaming service, it's clear there's still big money circulating for the right kinds of projects. And while Netflix is lesser known for putting its hand into sci-fi – Apple TV+ has been particularly strong there – the appearance of The Electric State next year sure looks like a glimpse of what's to come. That said, Netflix will also be showing the new Wallace & Gromit movie, too, so it's certainly not putting all its eggs in on genre basket...