BT and EE customers take note – Netflix is shutting down on some of your devices
The Netflix app will no longer work on certain BT TV devices from March
Quick Summary
A couple of BT TV boxes will not be able to access Netflix from 4 March 2026.
A future app update will render it inoperable on the older platforms, which aren't technologically capable of running it.
If you are an EE customer with an older BT TV box, you need to be aware that Netflix will soon stop working on your device.
Two of the set-top-boxes in the lineup will no longer be able to receive Netflix TV shows or movies, with the app being withdrawn from service. This will take place from 4 March 2026, so you'll either have to upgrade your box or get your Netflix viewing elsewhere.
To be fair, the two boxes in question are pretty long in the tooth. As the official support page reveals, it includes the original BT TV box with YouView – released over a decade ago – and BT Recordable TV Box.
Other BT TV boxes are so far unaffected and EE is happy to talk to all customers about upgrading to the latest device.
The EE TV service (as it has been rebranded) is also available on Apple TV 4K boxes, with a dedicated remote. They naturally support Netflix and many other of the best streaming services.
Why is Netflix closing down on my BT TV box?
The sad truth about Netflix and many other streaming platforms is that as they update with newer technologies and features, they need faster processing to operate. This has proved the case with older Smart TVs too, with many having been left behind or suffering extreme slow down.
Even some of the most robust TV platforms show signs of aging, with the likes of Sky Q unable to run Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ as smoothly as newer devices, such as Sky Glass and Sky Stream.
In the case of the older BT TV boxes, Netflix will soon push a major update to its app that they just aren't technologically capable to run. They had a great innings, though.
And let's face it, at least we're not as encouraged to update our TV devices as often as our smartphones. Small mercies, eh?
