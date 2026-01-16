Netflix to add massive swell of new blockbuster movies – and that's not including the potential Warner deal

Quick Summary Netflix has announced an expanded partnership with Sony Pictures to exclusively stream its movies globally. From later this year, new Sony films will appear on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment windows.

The Netflix-Paramount-Warner Bros saga continues, with little sign of a resolution anytime soon. But in the meantime, Netflix has signed a deal with another studio to add a mighty amount of movies to the platform.

It has announced that a partnership with Sony Pictures won't just be continuing, it'll be expanded worldwide to add the studio's biggest blockbusters to the streaming service for all users. That means all Sony films will exclusively hit Netflix globally as soon as they've finished their theatrical and home entertainment runs.

Netflix has had a similar deal with Sony for the US, Germany and Southeast Asia, but this latest partnership will also extend to the UK, the rest of Europe, and everywhere else the platform is available.

It will also include select TV shows and movies from Sony's back catalogue.

"Our members all over the world love movies and giving them exclusive access to Sony’s much loved films adds incredible value to their subscriptions,” said the streamer vice president of licensing, Lauren Smith.

“Sony’s impressive slate of iconic film franchises have been popular with our US audience and now we’re excited to expand that offering to our members all around the world."

When will the Netflix / Sony deal start?

While Netflix's deal with Sony starts later this year – with the latest movies appearing on the platform in the coming months – it could be a while before it rolls out in all regions. Full global availability isn't expected to be completed until 2029, in fact.

That's down to licensing deals Sony already has with distributors and providers in different regions. As soon as each expires, Netflix will pick up the content.

Upcoming Sony movies will include the likes of The Legend of Zelda, which is coming in 2027, and Jumanji 3.