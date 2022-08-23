Dreams discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

Dreams runs sales and clearances throughout the year, especially during the big sales seasons like Black Friday, Christmas and summer. The deals you’ll typically find include percentage discounts on specific products like ‘up to 60% off mattresses’ and ‘25% off furniture when bought with a bed frame’.

If you’re a student, you can get a student discount at Dreams in partnership with Student Beans. Simply sign up to Student Beans and verify your student status for 10% off your orders at Dreams.

Dreams offers many prize draws and competitions to its customer base. For customers who leave feedback via a survey, they’ll be entered into a prize draw where they can win £500 or the value of their purchase. Customers can complete the survey and enter the prize draw through the pop-up that appears on the Dreams homepage.

Dreams offers a price promise where if you find a product advertised on the Dreams website that’s cheaper elsewhere, Dreams will refund you the difference and give you an extra £10.

FAQs

Does Dreams offer free delivery? Dreams offers free delivery on orders over £100 or you’ll have to pay £4.95 if your order is under £100. Depending on what’s being delivered, you can select multiple delivery options at the checkout, including weekday (£29) and Saturday delivery (9.95). If the Dreams delivery team can’t deliver to you or you’re not home to receive your order, you may have to pay a redelivery charge of £38.

What’s the Dreams returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for a full refund within 14 days of delivery. This is applicable on pillows, duvets, bed linen, mattress protectors and toppers. For beds and mattresses, you have 40 days to try out your new sleep set-up and return it for an exchange. To start a return, contact Dreams customer service.

Can I change or cancel your order? If you want to change or cancel your order, you have 48 hours after placing your order to do so. Contact Dreams customer service to amend or cancel your order.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, you’ll receive an email confirmation with tracking details inside which you can use to track your order. On the day of delivery, you’ll also receive an email or text to reconfirm your delivery time slot.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards, American Express and PayPal.

What is the Dreams 40-Night Sleep Guarantee? When you buy a bed or mattress from Dreams, you qualify for the 40-Night Sleep Guarantee. This means you have 30-40 nights to try out your mattress and if you’re not happy with it, Dreams will allow you to exchange it for an alternative mattress in the same size.

What guarantees do Dreams offer? In addition to the 40-Night Sleep Guarantee, Dreams offers the Bedcover service plan. On beds, mattresses and furniture, Dreams covers the materials, construction and workmanship for 5-8 years and covers scuffs, spills and stains.

Will Dreams assemble my order? Dreams will assemble your order in your room of choice, which you can select at the checkout. Depending on what you need assembling, prices start from £20-£104. Before Dreams arrives to deliver and assemble your order, you’ll need to provide them with room and home measurements. You’ll need to make space in your room of choice. Dreams also offer a recycling service where they’ll take your old bed or furniture away and recycle it for you.

Is there a Dreams store near me? There are over 200 Dreams stores in the UK and Northern Ireland. Click ‘Store Finder’ on the site and enter your postcode to locate your nearest store.

How do I contact the Dreams customer service team? To contact Dreams customer service, call 0800 6526750, start a live chat or fill out an email contact form on the website.

How to use Dreams discount codes

1. Find the Dreams discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Dreams discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Once at the secure checkout page, you’ll need to enter your email address before you add in your contact details and delivery options.

4. Under payment, you’ll see a box where you can enter your discount code. Once you’ve entered your code, click ‘Apply’.

5. If valid, the page will refresh and your discount code will be added to your total.

Find the perfect mattress with the Dreams Mattress Finder

It can be tricky to find the right mattress for you, especially if you’re shopping online. The ‘perfect mattress’ can cover a lot of things, including whether it fits in your room of choice, if it offers a good amount of support and if it matches your budget. For those who prefer to shop at home, you can find the right mattress for your needs, style and price range with the Dreams Mattress Finder.

The Dreams Mattress Finder is an online tool which helps you identify what you’re looking for in a mattress and finds you the right option from its many brands and products. To use the Mattress Finder tool, all you have to do is fill out a few simple questions, including what size you want, level of support, and type of mattress like traditional springs or combination mattresses. Once you’ve ticked your preferences, you’ll be shown all your options from a variety of brands and prices.

If you’d prefer to pop into a store and try out a mattress in person, head into your local Dreams shop and try out the Sleepmatch. The Dreams Sleepmatch is run by Dreams experts who help you understand how you sleep by asking you questions about your sleeping position, preferences and difficulties. From there, you’ll be asked to lie down on the Sleepmatch bed and the technology in the mattress will map your body and position. Once that’s done, they’ll find your ideal mattress.

What size mattress do I need?

Choosing the right bed or mattress size is incredibly important to your overall sleep experience. Simply put, if you don’t have the right sized mattress, you may find yourself slipping out of bed, finding it hard to get to sleep and you might not even be able to fit it into your room of choice. To find the right mattress or bed size for you, there’s a few things you need to know before you head to the checkout.

First, it’s important to understand the different sizes of mattresses. In the UK, mattress size options include single, double, small single, small double, king, super king, queen, toddler and cot. For specific dimensions, you can find cm and feet measurements on the Dreams website. To find the right mattress size, it’s important that you measure the room it’s going to go in and measure your bed frame to ensure everything fits.

To decide what size you need, it’s also a good idea to think about how you sleep. For example, if you sleep on your own and you’re trying to save a bit of money, a single bed is a great choice as its lower priced than a double and caters specifically to one person. However, if you like extra room or you share a bed with someone, a double is the ideal choice as it fits two people comfortably and has a good amount of room for you to move around in. As the mattress size goes up, so does the price which is well worth considering if you’re on a tight budget.