Hints & Tips

The Dormeo sale and clearance is cleverly categorised so you can shop mattress offers, bedding offers and headboard offers, to name a few. Dormeo is frequently shown on TV and they have huge offers on their 'As seen on TV' products. The type of sales you can expect to see from Dormeo are percentage deals, half price offers and free gifts.

With comfort in mind, Dormeo offers a 60 night trial or a comfort guarantee on selected mattresses. After purchasing, customers can use their mattress for up to 60 nights before deciding if it’s right for them. If you’re not happy with your mattress, you can return it for a full refund or exchange it for a different model.

FAQs

Does Dormeo offer free delivery? Yes. All mattresses and beds come with free delivery. For smaller items and orders under £79, customers will be charged £4.95 for delivery. Dormeo orders are typically delivered within 14 days but allow for 28 days if your order is quite big.

What is the Dormeo returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 14 days of purchase or 60 days if your mattress is covered under the 60 night trial period. To start a return, you’ll need to contact the Dormeo customer service team. If your mattress features Octaspring technology, Dormeo will collect it for free which you’ll have to arrange with them. If your mattress doesn’t have this, you’ll have to organise this collection and you’ll have to pay for the return shipping costs. Refunds are processed once Dormeo have received the product.

Can I track my order? When you purchased your Dormeo order, you’ll have been sent an email confirmation. In this email, there will be a tracking reference number which you can use to track your order. Dormeo’s selected delivery partners are Yodel, Arrow XL, Tuffnells, DX and Keen & Able, so you may also get email updates from them on the whereabouts of your order once it’s been dispatched.

What payment methods are available? Dormeo accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, Mastercard SecureCode, PayPal, GeoTrust and Klarna.

What warranties does Dormeo have on their mattresses? Dormeo products offer warranties of up to 20 years on selected mattresses. There are also special warranties on the following products: Dormeo Memory Mattress, Options, Octaspring and Octasmart. You’ll need to complete a form and register your mattress for the warranty to be activated.

Does Dormeo offer any night trials? Yes. Dormeo offers a 60 night trial on selected mattresses. If after 60 nights of sleeping on their Dormeo mattress, customers decide they’re not happy with it, they can return it for a full refund or exchange it for a different model. The 60 night comfort guarantee doesn’t apply to Dormeo Options mattresses, WellSleep, pillows, duvets, protectors and selected toppers. Anything bought in the clearance is also exempt.

Is there a Dormeo store near me? The Dormeo showroom is located in High Wycombe but they’re stocked in different retailers around the UK. Click ‘Find A Stockist’ on the Dormeo website, enter your postcode and you can find your nearest store.

How do I get in touch with the Dormeo customer service team? To contact Dormeo, call 0800 2248 361 or email customer.service@dormeo.co.uk .

How to use Dormeo discount codes

The benefits of memory foam

(Image credit: Dormeo)

Memory foam is an extremely popular material for mattresses, toppers and pillows, and it’s really taken the bed market by storm. Supportive, comfortable and beneficial for the body, memory foam is definitely a style that you should look into when buying a mattress. But what is it and what are the benefits?

Memory foam is a visco-elastic material that was developed by NASA in 1966 for astronauts in the space programme for additional support during take-off and landing. The material is made up of high density foam and this reacts to the shape and temperature of your body and moulds to it to give the best comfort and support while you sleep.

Many sleep brands offer memory foam mattresses and pillows and use similar technology and fabrics but with added layers. Dormeo uses a layer of visco-elastic memory foam on the top of the mattress, while the memory foam layer is supported by Dormeo’s signature Ecocell foam. These thick layers work together to draw away heat and moisture from the surface of the mattress while you sleep.

Memory foam mattresses have many benefits and you can even find specialist mattresses that are designed for the position in which you sleep. One big benefit of memory foam mattresses is that they help people with aches and pain, especially back pain. By relieving and reducing pressure points, memory foam mattresses provide support and allow for better spine alignment. If you’re an allergy sufferer, memory foam naturally repels dust mites so you can have a clean and hygienic night’s sleep.

Front, back & side: what mattress do I need?

(Image credit: Dormeo)

The great thing about the many different mattresses on the market is that you can find the best mattress for your sleeping position. Most mattress companies and manufacturers will have specialist mattresses or good recommendations for front, back and side sleepers. So which mattress do you need for your sleep position?

Starting with front sleepers, this position of laying on your front isn’t the best way to sleep and can strain your back and neck. However, many people do find it extremely comfortable so it’s best to find a mattress that can help alleviate any pain or discomfort from this position. Front sleepers tend to prefer a firmer mattress as they help distribute your weight to reduce the pressure on your spine. It’s also handy to get a mattress with a thick top and depth as it makes the mattress compress less once you’re on it and can support your position while preventing any springs from pressing into your muscles and bones.

Sleeping on your back is regarded as the best sleeping position according to experts as it keeps your back, head and neck neutral while you sleep. Like front sleepers, a firmer mattress is best for back sleepers as the even surface supports the body, keeps you properly aligned and prevents any aches and pains. A memory foam mattress is a good choice for back sleepers as it moulds to the body and can fit to your lower back and shoulders nicely to keep your spine in line.

Finally, side sleepers should look for a mattress with medium firmness to provide the right level of comfort and support. The pressure on the body is focused on the hips and shoulders when you're on your side so you need a good amount of firmness to support this but not too hard that it puts too much pressure on this small surface area.