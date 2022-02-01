Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Bensons for Beds offer free delivery? Bensons for Beds has free delivery on orders over £100. If your order is under £100, you’ll be charged £4.99. Alternatively, you can head into a Bensons for Beds store and pick it up yourself.

Will Bensons for Beds assemble my order? The delivery team will unpack and assemble your divan bed and fit the headboard for a charge of £20. This is only applicable for divan beds. If you want any assistance with other bed frames and furniture, contact the Bensons for Beds team to organise.

How do I track my order? To track your delivery, check the tracking order that you’ll have received in your email confirmation. Or you can head to the bottom of the Bensons for Beds page and click ‘Track Order’. Type in the tracking order and you’ll see your order status. If you have a Bensons for Beds account, you can see your order history and the current status of your orders.

Can I amend my order? To amend your order, you’ll have to contact the store you bought it from directly or if you shopped online, you’ll need to email the internet sales team.

What is the Bensons for Beds returns policy? For orders placed in store, you’ll have to email or call the store directly to organise a return. If you ordered online or over the phone, you have 14 days to return your product after delivery, provided you have the original packaging. Contact the internet sales team to organise a return.

What guarantees do Bensons for Beds offer? Bensons for Beds guarantee to repair or replace any beds, mattresses and furniture deemed to be defective free of charge for up to 5 years. They also offer a 40 night comfort guarantee which promises that if after 40 nights you don’t like your new bed, they’ll exchange it for a new one.

What do I do if my Bensons for Beds order has a problem? If you have any problems with your Bensons for Beds order, contact the customer service team and they’ll sort this out for you.

Do Bensons for Beds have any measuring guides? It can be hard to order beds online so Bensons for Beds have a home measuring and size guide on their website.

What type of payment methods are available? Customers can pay for their orders with all major credit or debit cards and via Klarna.

Is there a Bensons for Beds store near me? There are Bensons for Beds stores around the UK. Head to the store locator section of the website and type in your postcode to find your local store.

How do I contact the Bensons for Beds customer service team? To contact the Bensons for Beds team, call them on 0800 048 5919 and email enquiries@bensonsforbeds.co.uk.

How to use Bensons for Beds voucher codes

1. Find the Bensons for Beds voucher code you want to use and head to your local store or the website. These vouchers can be found on the T3 Bensons for Beds voucher page, the Bensons for Beds website and email newsletters. Remember to check the terms and conditions before you start shopping.

2. Do your shopping, add all the items to your basket and head to the shopping cart.

3. In the shopping cart, you’ll see ‘Promo Code’ underneath the order summary. Click ‘Add Code’, enter it in the box and click ‘Apply’. The voucher code will then be applied to the total.

How to construct the best bed with sleepPRO

(Image credit: Bensons for Beds)

Getting a good and comfortable night’s sleep is extremely important to ensure you’re at your best for the following day. If you don’t prioritise your sleep, it can have bad effects on your productivity, mental health and physical wellbeing. To improve your sleep, you need to make your bed more comfortable and inviting so you look forward to getting in it at the end of the day.

Start by picking the best and comfiest mattress that’s molded and designed for your body. Bensons for Beds offers sleepPRO to customers that come into their stores. sleepPRO is a kind of mattress and process that Bensons for Beds will talk you through to find you the best mattress. Sleep experts create a sleep profile that’s personal to each person so they can narrow down the mattress options to find the one that’s right for you. With questionnaires and technology, sleepPRO determines what type of support and comfort you need and what will give you the best night’s sleep.

The sleepPRO is a regular mattress with built-in BodiTrak technology which is a measurement tool for all the pressure points that your body lies on the mattress. This technology is also combined with airbags which inflate and deflate with their firmness ratings to offer the best support and comfort available as you move while you sleep. The sleepPRO mattress comes in four comfort ratings: soft, medium, firm or extra firm. If you already know the right rating for you, you can identify the mattress by the colour coding. Soft is blue, medium is green, firm is pink and extra firm is yellow.

What are Divan beds?

(Image credit: Bensons for Beds)

One of Bensons for Beds most popular models and styles is the divan bed. Divan beds are beds that consist of a base and mattress with no footboard or headboard. It’s often referred to as a sofa style bed and it’s mostly picked due to the storage space that it comes with. The base typically pulls out and has drawers in it so you can put away your clothing, shoes, books and more underneath the bed slates. There are also divan beds available that can actually rise up from the end so instead of pulling out the base, you just lift the bed up to put away your things. If you have a lack of floor or wardrobe space, a divan bed is a great piece of furniture that doubles as a bed and a chest of drawers.

Bensons for Beds divan beds come with a divan base and matching mattress that also comes with wheels and integrated storage drawers. Most divan beds are bought separately, for example, you’d buy the base and you can put on a pre-existing mattress or buy a new one. Bensons for Beds take the hassle out of buying things in batches as you can buy the base and matching mattress in one go. Their divan beds are also available in multiple sizes and styles, including double beds, king sized and super king. The Bensons for Beds divan models also come with headboards connected to the base.

Similar to the sleepPro mattresses, the divan beds are assigned the appropriate comfort rating both instore and online. The divan bed brands available at Bensons for Beds are iGel, Sealy, Silentnight, Slumberland and Bensons for Beds bespoke collections.