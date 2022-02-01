Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does Bedeck offer free delivery? Yes. Free standard delivery is available on orders over £49. If your order is over £49, you’ll have to pay £3.50. This is also the same for CollectPlus.

What is the Bedeck returns policy? If you’re not satisfied with your Bedeck order, you have 365 days to return or exchange it. To return your order, you’ll need to make sure it’s in its original condition, packaging and with its return label before contacting the Bedeck customer service team. You can return your order for free and a refund will be processed within 14 days of receipt.

Can I track my order? When you purchased your order from Bedeck, you’ll have received an email confirmation. This has tracking information and links inside so you can keep track of your order and delivery status.

What payment methods are available? Bedeck accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay and Klarna.

Does Bedeck offer a price match? Yes. If you find a Bedeck product cheaper elsewhere, Bedeck will match the price within 7 days of your purchase. Delivery costs are also included in this offer and you’ll need to contact the Bedeck team to arrange a price match.

Is there a Bedeck store near me? The best way to shop for Bedeck products is online. However, there are Bedeck outlets around the UK and many top third party retailers stock Bedeck products, including Homebase and Next.

How do I get in touch with the Bedeck customer service team? To contact Bedeck, call them on 0333 200 7331, email care@bedeck.co.uk or submit a contact form through their website.

Bundles from Bedeck

(Image credit: Bedeck)

As experts in luxury bedding, duvet covers, linen and bathroom accessories, Bedeck offers the best high quality bedroom and bathroom products from their own brand and other popular manufacturers. Having noticed a demand in bedding bundles, Bedeck created their own bedding bundles so customers can buy a full sleep setup at an affordable price.

Bundles by Bedeck have a choice of five bundle options which include duvet covers, fitted sheets and pillowcases available in 8 colours and in a 500 thread count cotton sateen. The first and most popular bundle is the Big Sleep Bundle. It contains 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet and 2 Oxford pillowcases. The Altogether Dream Bundle has 1 duvet cover, 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 4 Oxford pillowcases. The Long Lie in features 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet and 2 Oxford pillowcases. The Serene Slumber has 1 duvet cover and 2 Oxford pillowcases, and the final bundle is the Forty Winks bundle which features 1 fitted sheet and 2 Oxford pillowcases.

If you prefer to mix and match your bedding, you can buy items from the bundles separately. The colours available are neutral and pastel shades, keeping your bedding simple yet classic. Designed with maximum comfort and style in mind, the Bedeck bundles are a great way to get all your bedding sorted in one go, to keep everything matching and to save some money. Bundles are typically 30% off and Bedeck donates 3% of every Bundles by Bedeck sale to the Cancer Fund for Children charity.

What is a thread count?

(Image credit: Bedeck)

When shopping for bed linen and in particular bed sheets, you’ll see the phrase ‘thread count’ being thrown around a lot. Thread count can be important when buying comfortable bed linen but what is it and does it really matter?

Thread count typically lets you know the quality of the cotton used to make your sheets, towels or pillow cases. Thread count is a measure of coarseness and fineness of fabric and refers to the number of threads per square inch of fabric. It’s the number of threads counted along two sides (up and across) of the square inch and then added together. It’s most commonly used to describe cotton linen like bed sheets but it’s also a classification for some towels and bath mats. A high thread count tends to make your bedding softer and silkier but the higher the thread count goes, the more expensive your sheets will be.

Many bedding companies and specialists will allow their customers to shop by thread count, whether you’re looking for fitted, flat or extra deep sheets. Most thread counts start at a 180 thread count and can go up to as high as 1000. Many experts claim that beyond a 400 thread count, the quality doesn’t tend to differ once you get into the higher numbers. So if you’re looking for a comfortable and quality sheet for your bed, stick to 400 or as close as you can get to it.