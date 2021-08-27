Mahabis say its Curve Mule slippers are for people who like to get up and go, designed to support our busier lifestyles now that the world is finally picking up pace again.

During lockdown in 2020, the sales of indoor shoes skyrocketed, and the successful Mahabis Curve style has evolved into the Mule designed for people who prefer easy accessibility.

What are mules exactly? They're a backless slipper, so you can just slide them on and go.

Mahabis claim 37% of returning customers have favoured the new easy-access slip-on style, so they're clearly a popular design, but are they any good? We've slipped them on our feet to find out…

Mahabis Curve Mule review: design

The Mahabis Curve Mules are made in Portugal and, as we've mentioned before, are similar to the Curve but without the neoprene heel cradle. That makes them nice and easy to slip on and off. That does mean they're not quite as secure as heeled slippers.

Mahabis claim they are made 'by the finest artisans.' They certainly feel well made.

The upper is crafted from 'ReWooly', a carefully recycled wool that gently compresses your feet. This sustainable felt textile has natural water-repelling qualities and the compacted fibres offer high resistance to abrasion and pilling.

The slippers are available in three of the most popular colour combinations including; Larvik Dark Grey & Skien Black, Larvik Light Grey & Palawan Blue and of course, the instantly recognisable combination of Larvik Light Grey & Skane yellow.

Mahabis Curve Mule review: comfort

The lining is super soft and made from EcoCert organic wool from Italy. The wool lining is breathable and can absorb and evaporate moisture, creating a comfortable dry environment for the skin and natural antimicrobial resistance for fresher feet.

They're warm in winter and not too overbearing in summer thanks to the thermo-regulating feature of wool, with the fibres responding to changes in body temperature, providing insulation or diverting the heat away from the skin.

We also really like the soft-yet-sturdy footbed. It's made from recycled polyurethane with a soft touch microfibre finish printed with the words “welcome” and “home”.

Mahabis Curve Mule review: durability

As well as the wool upper being water-repellent, the Curve Mule's sole is also impressively durable. The sole is composed entirely of a single piece of responsibly sourced Pura Latex natural rubber, and, just like the Curve, the toe wraps over the front of the shoe to create a practical buffer against scuffs and bumps.

The innovative tread imprint disperses water underfoot to maintain grip on wet surfaces, although, we haven't walked over any wet surfaces to try this out.

The Mules can be machine washed at climate-friendly 30°C. Which is really useful when they get a little smelly or dirty.

Mahabis Curve Mule review: verdict

We're really impressed with the Mahabis Curve Mule. They're the perfect no-fuss slip-on slipper – making them easy to put on and take off. The Curve Mules are comfortable, some of the most durable slippers around, and eco-friendly too.

Sure, they're more expensive than many other slippers on the market, but we think they're worth that extra outlay.