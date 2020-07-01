Tudor Black Bay 58 Navy Blue: official images, specs, and release date

The Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight has been tremendously successful since it was first introduced at Baselworld in 2018, and now, looking to build on that success, Tudor is adding the hotly-anticipated Black Bay 58 Navy Blue to its lineup.

The BB58 Blue is available today priced from £2,520 / $3,375. Slim-wristed, blue watch-fans rejoice!

The Black Bay Fifty-Eight range is named after the year in which Tudor released its first diver's watch. It quickly won praise for its classically-sized proportions, vintage styling cues, and outstanding value for money.

You see, what made the BB58 so special is that in a world where other brands were releasing larger and larger models, Tudor released a 39mm cased watch, which was 2mm smaller than its already popular Black Bay range.

It's also worth noting it launched with a COSC-certified in-house movement, meaning it represented excellent value for money when priced at £2,520 / $3,375.

It reminded people of what Rolex used to represent, and was the perfect recipe for success.

Now, two years later, we've got a new Navy Blue colourway, featuring a blue dial and bezel with silver applied indices.

The cream-coloured lume and gilt features of the original have been replaced by bright white lume, a silver minute track and silver text.

Of course, Tudor's signature snowflake hands also make an appearance.

It's a stunning, modern refresh, that completely changes the way the Black Bay 58 looks.

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 3 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 9 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 10 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 11 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 12 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 13 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor) Image 14 of 14 (Image credit: Tudor)

Just like the original, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight Blue launches with the Calibre MT5402, Tudor's COSC-certified in-house movement. It measures 26 mm diameter and has been designed especially for medium-sized watches.

Despite its diminutive size, you'll still get a 70-hour power reserve, meaning you can take it off on a Friday evening and put it back on again on Monday morning without needing to wind it.

The Black Bay Navy Blue will be available on a blue Jacquard fabric with a silver band, blue “soft touch” leather, and “riveted” steel bracelet.

Do you dig Tudor's latest release? The Tudor Black Bay 58 Navy Blue will be available in authorised dealers from today, priced at £2,520 / $3,375 on a strap, and £2,760 / $3,700 on a bracelet.

You can read more about it on the Tudor website.

Tudor Black Bay 58 Blue Specs