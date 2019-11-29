Top 10 best-selling Black Friday deals on Amazon REVEALED

If you hadn't noticed Amazon's Black Friday sale is well underway, and customers in the UK have been busy shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals since the sale began on November 22nd… but which Black Friday deals have been the most popular?
There have been tens of thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’, many of which were reported on by T3. These deals are available in limited quantities, for a matter of hours, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.
There really has been a deal for everyone, from blockbuster iPad and console deals, to niche products most people have never heard of.
It has been a mega year for deals, with customers ordering more than 90,000 books and over 70,000 sports products.
There have been a few stand out deals, however, and these have been the most popular products over Black Friday.
Best selling toys include the L.O.L Surprise! Glitter Globe Ball and LEGO Technic Bugatti, while popular books include Me: Elton John’s Official Autobiography and David Walliams’ The Beast of Buckingham Palace.
There have been a few stand out deals, and guess what, some are still in stock!
You can check out the best-selling Amazon products below, but be quick Amazon's Black Friday sale ends at 23:59 tonight.
