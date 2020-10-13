This hugely discounted Nutribullet Balance packs plenty of Prime Day goodness

This has to be right up there as one of the Best Prime Day deals for nutritional gadgets. The Nutribullet Balance is a fantastic appliance that's been designed to help you eat and drink healthier, get in shape and stay that way. Actually, even if you're not fussed about its healthy eating and drinking appeal, having a Nutribullet around the house is great if you simply enjoy quality drinks such as smoothies and shakes.
• Buy the NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece with Smart Nutrition Sensor and Bluetooth Technology at Amazon
Nutribullet has, unsurprisingly become the go-to gadget for people wanting perfectly blended drinks. This great-looking bit of kit features a black and stainless steel design that's wonderfully easy to use. It's powerful too though, with an awesome 1200W motor base that goes right on up to 25,000rpm. That's FAST! Get the full lowdown, er, lower down...
We'll probably see more Nutribullet goodness on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and in our Christmas Gift Guide but this is a very sizeable discount, so best get in quick, eh?
NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece with Smart Nutrition Sensor and Bluetooth Technology £118.00. Was £149.99 | Save £31.99 at Amazon
This particular Nutribullet is especially great value as it features smart sensor technology. That means it can accurately weigh each of your ingredients and marks up the nutritional value, all in real-time. There are built-in scales and you can use it in tandem with the app to create blends to suit your nutritional requirements and taste. Keep tabs on fat content, carbs and more besides. Then blend it all with that blinding 1200W motor. Most of it'll go in your dishwasher too.
