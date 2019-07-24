These essential Philips Hue add-ons are reduced at Amazon right now

If you've got Philips Hue bulbs in your house (and you should do as they make the best smart bulbs on the market) then you're probably controlling them via an Alexa or Google powered smart speaker or perhaps the Hue app on your smartphone.

But there's another handy way to control your Hue lights and that's with a motion sensor. This is a neat option that's ideal for hallways and landings where you might want your lights to come on automatically in the night when someone gets up to check on the baby or use the bathroom.

Or you could simply use it to detect when a room is empty and automatically turn off the lights to save energy. The Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor is battery powered and installation-free so you can place it anywhere in your home. You can also change the light sensitivity in the Philips Hue app, so the sensor only triggers when you need the extra light.

The Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor normally retails for £34.99 but Amazon reduced it by 14% to £29.99 in a nice little deal ahead of this Amazon Prime Day earlier this month. And while Prime Day is now long gone, this deal is not as it's still listed at Amazon for £29.99.

Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor | RRP: £34.99 | Deal price: £29.99 | You save: £5.00 (14%)

Another way of controlling your Hue lights is with remote dimmer switches – a Hue essential that you don't realise you needed until you got one. Those are also reduced at Amazon right now, by 10%.

They're battery operated, so require no wiring and as well as letting you switch your lights on and off you can use them to cycle between four colour scenes which you can define using the Hue app on your phone.

Philips Hue Smart Wireless Dimmer Switch | RRP: £17.99 | Deal Price: £16.16 | Save 10%

You can use these switches mounted to their magnetic wall mount – just like traditional switches – or you can remove them from the wall mount and use them as little remote controls from anywhere in the house. They're super handy so you might want to add a couple to your order.

Not the Hue deal for you? Then check out our best Philips Hue deals page for discounts on other Hue bulbs and bundles.