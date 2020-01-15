Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 Plus video leaks showing phone in real life!

It's nearly here! After months of exciting leaks, rumours and renders, we're just a few weeks away from the Samsung Galaxy S11 (or Samsung Galaxy S20, as it could be known). Now we're close to the phone's announcement, we're seeing more and more information around the three models set to be released in Samsung's new flagship range, which the internet is calling the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

Well-known leaker Max Weinbach of XDA Developers has released a video of one of these phones, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

The leaked vid shows off the rear "domino" style camera block revealed in earlier images, also leaked by Weinbach, while giving an indication of the phone's considerable size in the hand (rumoured to be 6.7"). Weinbach also confirms other details such as the 120Hz refresh rate on the screen and an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. Check out the short vid in full below:

As well as confirming plenty of existing rumours, an intriguing piece of new information we can get from this video is the Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 Plus will do away with the headphone jack.

Previous Samsung flagships, such as the S10 range, have packed the jack, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus took the step of removing it to stay in line with competitors such as Apple. If Samsung's next flagship has removed the jack, this could be another nail in the coffin for wired headphones on mobile. Yes, there's always adaptors, but it's just another cable to lose, isn't it?

Conversely, one prominent smartphone producer could be bringing them back. Recent renders from Onleaks show a 2020 Sony Xperia model with a jack, suggesting the smartphone could be doubling down on allowing wired headphones (which are often better than their Bluetooth contemporaries) to interface with the phone.

If Sony's main Xperia priority is to provide a great mobile platform to consume content (like the Xperia 1, the best phone in the world to watch movies on), then it could do worse than championing superior audio.

Is the leaked footage really of the Samsung Galaxy S11/S20 Plus? It certainly looks that way, but as ever, we'll have to wait until next month's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to find out. Not long to go now...

