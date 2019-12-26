Mirafit Boxing Day Sale: get all the best fitness equipment for your New Year's resolutions cheap

The Boxing Day sales are here! In case you have been gifted some money for Christmas or been saving up for this day so you can benefit from the lower-than-usual prices, it's time to spend that hard earned money. Mirafit is having a Boxing Day clearout with some of their larger fitness equipment being reduced and now selling for ££ cheaper.

Top picks from the Mirafit Boxing Day Sale

Mirafit M3 Adjustable Weight Bench | Boxing Day Sale price £199.95 | Was £249.95 | Save £50 (20%) at Mirafit

With 7 backrest positions and 5 seat positions, this workout bench can be locked into more positions than you'll ever need. The max load is 500 kg so you don't have to worry about it not being able handle your bodyweight and the barbell loaded with 100 kilos' worth of plates you might never lift. Offer ends at midnight 31 December 2019!

Mirafit HD Power Cage With Cable Attachment | Boxing Day Sale price £299.95 | Was £379.95 | Save £80 (20%) at Mirafit

The Mirafit HD Power Cage has a weight capacity of 350 kg and it is also durable as hell, too. The four-sided frame includes two safety spotter bars, two adjustable bar rests and a pull up bar. Offer ends at midnight 31 December 2019!

Mirafit Half Cage Squat Rack & Cable Pull Down with Adjustable Weight Bench | Boxing Day Sale price £349.95 | Was £399.95 | Save £50 (12%) at Mirafit

The Mirafit Half Cage Squat Rack allows you to squat and bench press with ease – should you have the strength, of course. Each rack holds up to 200 kg and comes with an advanced, dual cable system for performing rows, curls and pull downs. The FID weight bench is fully adjustable. Set includes dip bars. Offer ends at midnight 31 December 2019!

Mirafit Vertical Load Farmers Walk Handles with Joiner Bars | Boxing Day Sale price £139.95 | Was £169.95 | Save £30 (17%) at Mirafit

Granted, the Mirafit's Olympic Vertical Load Walk Handles won't be the number one choice of equipment for your home gym. Nevertheless, it is an ideal gear for working multiple muscle groups and developing grip strength. If you have a garden, definitely consider getting one of these to improve your functional fitness levels. Offer ends at midnight 31 December 2019!