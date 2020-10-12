Martin Lewis reveals his Amazon Prime Day predictions and tips

Martin Lewis knows his deals, and the Money Saving Expert founder's latest email newsletter reveals his thinking on the best Prime Day deals to look out for this week. He reckons they could include PlayStation and Xbox deals, which is good news for gamers. And there's also great news for lovers of carbonated beverages, straight hair and suitcases your kids can ride on!
Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday October 13 and ends on Wednesday October 14. Yes we know that is actually two days, deal with it. You can expect deals on everything from Philips shavers to Oral-B electric toothbrushes to Le Creuset cookware. Although you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this Amazon sale frenzy, that is easily dealt with since you can get a free Amazon Prime membership for a month with a flick of your browser finger.
Using all his money saving expertise, Martin Lewis has this to say about Amazon Prime Day: "Brands we've seen in past years that are likely to be included again are GHD, Trunki, SodaStream, Breville, PlayStation and Xbox."
Martin adds that the dest deals of all are likely to be on Amazon's own devices. This may not be the most amazing insight as there has already been one big Amazon Device sale, and there are a number of them on sale today.
• Browse the device sale on Amazon UK
• Browse Amazon device deals at Amazon USA
However, you may be well advised to wait. As Martin says, Amazon products such as Echo speakers, Kindles and Fire tablets have gone as low as half price in past years. When Prime Day arrives properly, you can expect to find savings on everything from Fire tablets to Echo smart speakers to Blink security cameras.
Martin sensibly suggests shopping around – even though Amazon's blend of low prices and free, fast delivery with Amazon Prime is hard to resist. T3 can help you out there, as our price comparison widgets will show the lowest price on the most popular items. We'll also bring you all the best deals from other retailers trying to grab a bit of Prime Day sales action for themselves.
More sales opportunities incoming
Martin Lewis Amazon Prime Day deals tips
Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi (3 pack) | was £249.99 | now £149 | Save £100 at Amazon
Today's best Amazon devices deal is on a triple pack of Wi-fi-enhancing Eero Mesh boxes. Just plug one into your router, then strategically position the others around your home to banish black spots. It's unlikely that anyone has a lower price on mesh Wi-Fi than this, right now. View Deal
SodaStream Spirit | Was £100 | Now £70 | Save £30 at Amazon
Martin is quite right – there are always deals on SodaStream on Amazon Prime Day. They always sell really well too. If Tuesday seems too long to wait before 'getting busy with the fizzy', you can get £30 off this model today. It comes with a reusable, one-litre bottle and makes sparkling water, soft drinks and all sorts in seconds, with the touch of a button.View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
