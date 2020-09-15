iPhone 12 looks stunning in these new images

The iPhone 12 is on the cusp of being unveiled, with a reveal event reportedly set to take place at the end of the month ahead its October release.

Apple is holding an event this week, where we expect to see the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad Air debut, and while it's not impossible that the tech giant could delve into the iPhone 12 on the day, we think it's unlikely.

While we wait to find out, these iPhone 12 images will tide us over nicely.

The giant rises. #iPhone12Pro #iPhone12ProMax Render by @apple_idesigner, follow for more. pic.twitter.com/TGcnRqLk6KSeptember 12, 2020

Concept designer Micheal Ma mocked up renders of the iPhone 12's high end models, which boast larger screens than their more affordable counterparts. There are four models in total with a fifth, cheaper LTE-only device rumoured to on the way.

The iPhone 12 base model measures 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro come in at 6.1-inches, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a gargantuan 6.7-inches.

The renders look very slick and show off the design changes Apple is implementing with its newest flagship, ditching the rounded corners of the iPhone 11 for flat edges reminiscent of the handsets pre-dating the iPhone 6. We didn't see this with the iPhone SE, but all signs point to them making a comeback with the iPhone 12.

The renders also feature the triple lens array on the rear, which may be getting an upgraded lens module , and a thinner bezel.

The notch still looks fairly sizeable, and while we've heard that it might be getting smaller, the reduction is so small as to escape notice.

It won't be too long before we lay our eyes on the real thing, but until then, we'll feast our eyes on these stylish renders.