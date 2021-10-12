GTA 6 trends again on Twitter – but this time it's different

Update: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is expected to launch in December this year, according to a new report.

Expecting to launch both physically and digitally across five platforms (before coming to mobile), the new collection is said to be arriving on December 7th, 2021. This information comes from Polish outlet PPE, which further claims that only last-gen consoles will receive physical releases before Christmas. This includes PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will then have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on a physical copy. A digital release could still happen earlier – something games journalist Tom Henderson previously claimed. More should be revealed in the coming weeks, so stayed tuned.

Original story: GTA 6 was once again trending over the weekend as Rockstar finally confirmed the existence of the GTA Remastered Trilogy – officially known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.

Naturally, as a result of the first release in almost two years (three if you don't count Red Dead Online separately from Red Dead Redemption 2), speculation is wild once again that Rockstar is preparing an announcement for the next GTA instalment. This has only been intensified ever more by a very prominent rumour that points to a release date, map size and announcement before the end of the year.

In the meantime though, we do at the very least have this new remaster to look forward to with more information set to be revealed in the "coming weeks" according to the studio. Additionally, all three games will feature "graphical improvements" and "modern gameplay enhancements". The teaser trailer can be watched below:

"Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III – the game that set players loose in the sprawling, three-dimensional metropolis of Liberty City with a new and unprecedented sense of freedom and immersion, " reads the announcement.

Grand Theft Auto III originally launched on October 22nd, 2001 and is estimated to have sold over 14.5 million copies. Obviously, with GTA V sales exceeding 150 million units (and counting), Rockstar will be wanting to raise those numbers exponentially.

GTA 6 trending across social media has become more of a regular occurrence as of late. Naturally, excitement is high but the lack of news on the next entry in GTA is disappointing for fans that have been waiting for the long-awaiting follow up since 2013.

Personally, it does feel like Rockstar is building to something and rumours are ramping up. We still have GTA V's release on PS5 next year, so likely Rockstar will wait a good while to cash in on sales from that before announcing the next iteration. That said, a teaser trailer in late 2022 doesn't sound out of the realms of possibility for me.

Fan reaction to GTA 6 trending brings with it a wide variety of reactions; some hilarious, some crushing due to the reality that we might still be years away from release. Check out a few below:

Me on the way to get gta 6 when it's finally out on the PS7 pic.twitter.com/avX7z2DpT7October 8, 2021 See more

Me in 2056 telling my kid how gta 6 should be out in a few more months pic.twitter.com/PkAyXenmeyOctober 8, 2021 See more

GTA 6 trending again and yet no GTA 6 is dropping pic.twitter.com/J3om4iK7EpOctober 8, 2021 See more

When I saw GTA 6 trending on Twitter with no info about the new game: pic.twitter.com/3YvXDYQNX3October 8, 2021 See more

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows in 2021. It will then arrive on iOS and Android in early 2022.

While the cost is yet to be confirmed, there are reports that Rockstar will charge full price, with a listing on Base.com reiterating that sentiment.