Black Friday: more than 50% off dog crates and pet carriers today only

Choosing the right carrier, car seat or playpen for your dog or cat can be a tricky business. You want your pet to be safe and secure but you don't really want to break the bank. So now could be the perfect time to get your (let's face it) favourite family member the carrier they deserve.

Amazon has a great selection of pet supplies in it Black Friday sale - some better than half price - and we've picked out the best.

Don't forget, these deals end at midnight tonight, so you'll need to be quick if you're going to give your pet the crate they deserve. And if you're looking for advice on which crates are best for your dog, then take a quick walkies over to our Best dog crate 2019 guide.