Best Sony Xperia Z5 deals and tariffs for May 2016

Sony's latest phone line up is the Xperia Z5 series which takes a lot of the best technology the Japanese company has to offer and places it inside of a smartphone. There's the Xperia Z5 Compact and Xperia Z5 Premium as well as the Xperia Z5, which includes great battery life as a well as a 5.2-inch IPS Full HD screen.

The Xperia is especially a highlight offering 23 megapixels and a new hybrid auto focus mode designed to help you get the right shot, first time, every time. Then design wise it's much improved on previous Sony attempts but also keeps the waterproof design and this year comes with a fingerprint scanner for added security and easier unlocking.

On this page you'll find all of the best Xperia Z5 deals so you can be sure you get the best price for the next generation Sony phone.

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | 1000 mins | Unlimited texts | 1GB | £29pm

Almost every major phone has a great deal from Vodafone this month. This choice for the Xperia Z5 comes with 1GB of data and is one of the cheapest options for Sony's latest. This deal comes with unlimited texts, 1000 minutes, a free phone a a low price of £29 a month. Total cost of this deal is £696 over 24 months.

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 6GB data | £39pm

Here's our favourite deal for the Xperia Z5 and if money isn't a problem, make sure this is the choice you go for. It comes with 6GB of data - that was only 4GB last month - as well as unlimited mins and unlimited texts. But the best part of all is the £216 cashback that makes it much cheaper over the two year period. Total cost of this deal is £720 over 24 months.

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 25GB data | £51pm

After a little more data than the choice above? Don't worry, you won't miss out on cashback. This deal from Vodafone comes with £125 cashback making it cheaper than if you normally went for a deal with 25GB of data and unlimited minutes. Go for this if you need a lot of data and aren't restricted to a certain network. Total cost of this deal is £1098.96 over 24 months.

Now let's break down the best Sony Xperia Z5 deals by network...

Best Sony Xperia Z5 deals on EE - the network with high-speed 4G

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £32.49pm

Want a Sony Xperia Z5 on EE? This is one of the cheapest deals you are going to find for the newest Sony phone. It comes with 2GB of data as well as unlimited calls and texts but the best thing is it only costs £32.49 each month and the phone is free on day one. We'd recommend checking out the next deal before you go for it though. Total cost of this deal is £779.76 over 24 months

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 5GB data | £32.49pm

Even better than the deal above this, it comes with 5GB of data this time as well as unlimited calls and texts. It costs the same price as the deal above, but also comes with £48 cashback to make it even easier on your pocket. If you're stuck to EE, be sure to go for this deal over anything else. Total cost of this deal is £731.76 over 24 months

Sony Xperia Z5 | £59.99 upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 4GB data | £29.99pm

Our last deal on EE doesn't come with a free phone and sadly isn't as good as the deal above. We have put this one in though if you need those slightly cheaper monthly payments. If you can afford to spend that little bit extra each month, we promise it's worth going for the deal just above this one. Total cost of this deal is £779.75 over 24 months

Best Sony Xperia Z5 deals on O2 - the network with extras like O2 Priority

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 3GB data | £31.50pm

If you need a good amount of data and would like the benefits of O2 Priority, this is one of the best choice deals for May 2016. It comes with 3GB of data to keep you going while you're out and about as well as unlimited minutes and texts for £31.50 a month. Total cost of this deal is £756 over 24 months.

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 5GB data | £40pm

If you're after plenty of data and a free Xperia Z5, you're going to have to pay for it. This deal isn't particularly cheap but it does offer up a hefty 5GB of data and a free phone as well as unlimited minutes and texts. It's quite a bit more per month than other deals this month, but it's still pretty good value in our book considering the amount of data you get. Total cost of this deal is £960 over 24 months.

Sony Xperia Z5 | £64.99 upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 1GB data | £28pm

If you want the cheapest monthly payments on O2 then you'll need to pay £64.99 upfront for the Xperia Z5. This is a cheaper upfront cost than the one EE is offering, and you also get unlimited calls rather than 500 minutes - though the 1GB data cap remains. Monthly payments are higher than EE's best deal, but still relatively low at £28, and the upfront cost has dropped by £15 since last month. Total cost of this deal is £736.99 over 24 months.

Best Sony Xperia Z5 deals on Vodafone - the network with extras like Spotify and Sky Sports

Best Sony Xperia Z5 deals on Three - the network with unlimited data

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 1GB data | £34pm

Finally! Three has finally decided to include free phone deals for the Xperia Z5. That means this month is much more affordable than it was back in April. This deal comes with 1GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and texts and a free phone on day one. Total cost of this deal is £816 over 24 months.

Sony Xperia Z5 | Free upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £37pm

Fancy a free phone and a little cashback on Three? This deal comes with 2GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes as well as £10 cashback when you sign up. It's not the most affordable deal for 2GB of data so we'd recommend looking at the other networks if you don't need Three's Feel at Home benefit. Total cost of this deal is £878 over 24 months.

Sony Xperia Z5 | £19.99 upfront | Unlimited mins | Unlimited texts | 12GB data | £43pm

Addicted to Netflix and Spotify on the move? You may want a little more data for that and this option from Three will probably be your best choice. It comes with 12GB of data for streaming and is only £43 a month. You'll need to spend almost £20 upfront, but it's still a good deal with that added into the price. Total cost of this deal is £1051.99 over 24 months.

