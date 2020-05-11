Best Black Friday deals UK: when is Black Friday 2020?

Despite us all now being in the early days of the Black Friday 2020 build up, we're already hearing whispers in the rumour mill about what sort of products we can expect this year in the best Black Friday deals UK spectacular, as well as which retailers are going to go larger than ever before.

Retailers took their Black Friday game to previously unseen levels last year, with some of the sales they put on lasting an entire month. Many of the best deals were reserved for the days immediately before and during Black Friday, though, with another volley of discounts then dropping on Cyber Monday, which is a major event in the US but less so in the UK.

Indeed, last year's Black Friday sale was so big in the UK that metrics showed almost a 20 per cent increase in online shoppers, with more deal hunters joining the fray and - crucially - staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to post-lockdown caution, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever before.

We should have a better indication of how shoppers will behave during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in July, however we're expecting faster trigger fingers on lightning deals, as well as limited unit offers to sell out faster online.

Of course, with emptier high streets, bricks and mortar retailers are expected to push the limits of what is possible in terms of Black Friday deals to try and lure people out of their homes. Staying connected and plugged in to major retailers' movements (via T3, naturally, as well as each store's own communications channels) will likely be crucial in making sure you are first in line to bag a doorbuster.

As to what we've heard in terms of hot product discounts this year... well, common knowledge now has it that due to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, the outgoing Xbox One and PS4 range of consoles are going to see some jaw-dropping price drops. For those who have long-desired a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, then Black Friday 2020 is going to be a great time to pick on up.

And, talking of consoles, the other product we're hearing is going to get some very large discounts on, especially in terms of bundles, is the Nintendo Switch. In the face of the two new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite will be offered at previously unseen price points.

Away from consoles we're expecting fat discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, as well as some very attractive add-ins with the recently release Apple iPhone SE (2020). Naturally, with the iPhone 12 range released, prices on the iPhone 11 range are also predicted to hit the floor.

Naturally, as we hear more about what deals to expect we'll list them here, as too where deal hunters should scope out to bag the biggest bargains. Below, though, you'll find a comprehensive guide to Black Friday 2020, with key dates, top tips and best Black Friday sale destinations among many things covered.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November but the Black Friday sales will be running well before that date.

When do the Black Friday 2020 sales start?

The Black Friday 2020 sales are likely to start least a before Black Friday itself, so expect the main Black Friday 2020 sales to begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday 21 November. That said, a fair few retailers are likely to start their Black Friday sale weeks ahead of Black Friday and others will have a sale called something along the lines of 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is a Black Friday sale in everything but name.

In other words, expect a minimum of around 15 days of sales in the run up to and over Black Friday 2020, which continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

Black Friday: top sales destinations

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

T3 covers the Black Friday sales each and every year and, as such, we've come to know exactly where the best deals often get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, and from gaming to cookware products, history has revealed to us the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes round to deals.

What follows below are a list of retailers that here at T3 we suggest you bookmark and check in on regularly in the run up to, during and after the Black Friday 2020 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 is on Monday 30 November, the Monday immediately after Black Friday.

What is the difference between Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday saw some insane deals last year in gaming, computing, clothing, jewellery, and more.

When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday tended to see consumer electronics receive huge discounts and sales, while Cyber Monday's focus was more on clothes and jewellery.

Now, however, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

Grey Thursday, for example, is the Thursday before Black Friday, and tends to see some top deals drop, while the Saturday and Sunday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is now referred to as the Black Weekend, as many top deals are typically dropped then as well.

In the UK some big retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World also tend to extend their Black Friday deal offerings to the weeks leading up to Black Friday and after Cyber Monday, so to score the absolute best deals you need be switched on both during and around the Black event.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Cyber Monday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Cyber Monday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Cyber Monday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Cyber Monday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals.

This year, though, Amazon has already confirmed that it is launching its try before you buy service, dubbed "Prime Wardrobe". This new service allows Prime members to have Cyber Monday deal fashion products delivered for no extra cost, where they can then try them on at home, and only actually pay for the items they decide to keep.

So if you're looking for Cyber Monday fashion deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

Price tracking websites such as CamelCamelCamel allow users to track a product's price history on Amazon and will show its most recent price ahead of Black Friday - revealing how good those deals really are.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may lose the protections you might have if you were paying with your credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping: cashback and vouchers

It is worth remembering on Black Friday and Cyber Monday that cashback on purchases are sometimes possible, with companies such as Quidco tending to offer cashback deals from big online retailers to new customers. There are plenty of voucher deal sites as well such as Wowcher that can offer some really nice discount codes, too. If you plan on doing your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping online then these can be valuable tools to keep in your deal-hunting tool belt.

How to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you need to be prepared which is exactly what this best Cyber Monday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Cyber Monday 2020, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday and Cyber Monday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year – Amazon Prime Day. This year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the Black event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Cyber Monday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Cyber Monday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

What happened in the Black Friday sales last year?

The Black Friday sales went very well for Amazon, we're told. The retailer says that Cyber Monday last year was the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history and the best-ever Black Friday in the company’s history. People apparently purchased millions more Amazon Devices compared to the same period last year and the best-selling items were Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon also says that customers worldwide purchased more toys over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 than ever before. Best-sellers included LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle, Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition and Hasbro games such as Jenga, Guess Who and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures.

Cyber Monday last year was the single biggest shopping day for Amazon Fashion worldwide, with more items purchased than any other single day in the company’s history. Best-sellers included Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat and Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie.

Amazon customers also bought more than four million more beauty products on Cyber Monday 2019 compared to last year, with best-sellers including Oral-B Genius Pro 900 Electric Toothbrush, Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set and L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara.

Top-selling categories at Amazon included Toys, Home, Fashion and Health and Personal Care.

We also know from our own data that 4K TV deals were immensely popular this year, particularly the larger sizes. Headphone deals from the likes of Apple, Beats, Sony and Bose also saw lots of clicks on T3. Nintendo Switch deals were another winner.

John Lewis also reported record sales over last year's Black Friday with with a 9.5% rise over 10 days and sales via its mobile app up 43%, according to The Guardian. Sales in its high street stores were also up.

To get a good idea of what sorts of deals you should expect during Black Friday 2020, be sure to look back over last year's expired deals highlights below...

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 recap...

Below you can find the best Cyber Monday deals from stores including Amazon, Walmart, Currys, Best Buy, John Lewis, AO.com, Argos and many more, with these retailers delivering Cyber Monday savings on all sorts of hot products. There are discounts on 4K TVs, Xbox and Nintendo games consoles, Nike trainers, Beats headphones, Philips smart lights, Apple iPhones and more.

These Cyber Monday sales are delivering prices that are as good, if not better, than last year's Cyber Monday event, so don't delay in starting your deal hunting right now, as delaying might mean you miss out.

Directly below you can find T3's curated pick of the best Cyber Monday deals available today, as well as direct links to the Cyber Monday sales that are worth checking out before they end. Our dedicated deal hunting team is updating this Cyber Monday discounts guide on a minute-by-minute basis, so be sure to bookmark it and check in regularly for the best Cyber Monday bargains.

