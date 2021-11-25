Amazon's Lego Black Friday deals are for today only, and they're truly unmissable

We always expect to see lots of great Lego Black Friday deals, and 2021 is proving to be bountiful – we've already seen lots of great Lego offers at John Lewis, and now Amazon is making tons of excellent sets nearly half price! But be warned that these deals end at 11.59pm on November 25th!

Some of my favourite sets available today are included, and there are great options for both kids and adults – these are seriously some of the best Black Friday deals so far. There may be more Lego offers when we see the best Cyber Monday deals, but most of my Black Friday budget is going straight on these.

You can see the entire range that's part of this offer right there, or read on for my picks of the best options available there – including loads that make really fun Christmas gifts.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set: was £89.99, now £52.99 at Amazon LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty set: was £89.99, now £52.99 at Amazon

Save 41% on this beautiful set, which looks fantastic on a desk or shelf. This is one of T3's favourite sets from the current ranges – it's so detailed, and so clever. At 1,685 pieces, it's nicely involved without being too long or complex. This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!

LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale set: was £54.99, now £33.69 at Amazon LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale set: was £54.99, now £33.69 at Amazon

Save 39% on another model that's much-loved on the T3 team. This gives you all the mechanical wizardry that Technic sets are known for, including moving engine parts and disc brakes – in a smaller set that's super-affordable. This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower set: was £84.99, now £51.29 at Amazon LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower set: was £84.99, now £51.29 at Amazon

This set brings the Yule Ball to life, with a great playset recreation of a portion of Hogwarts, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Fleur, Cedric, Viktor, Dumbledore and Madame Maxime minifigures. This deal magics 40% of the price away. This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!

LEGO 3in1 Ferris Wheel/Swing Boat/Bumper Cars set: was £79.99, now £48.79 at Amazon LEGO 3in1 Ferris Wheel/Swing Boat/Bumper Cars set: was £79.99, now £48.79 at Amazon

These Lego Creator sets offer three different builds from the same pieces, and here that's a colourful ferris wheel, a moving swing boat ride, or a bumper cars attraction. Made for kids 9+, there's loads of fun here, and it's 39% off! This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!

LEGO Architecture London skyline set: was £44.99, now £27.69 at Amazon LEGO Architecture London skyline set: was £44.99, now £27.69 at Amazon

These Lego Architecture skyline sets are beautiful and fun – the London one makes a great gift and showpiece. And they're the perfect size to fit on any shelf easily. And with 38% off, who can resist? This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set: was £59.99, now £40 at Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set: was £59.99, now £40 at Amazon

Amazon clicked its fingers and erased, er, one third of the price of this impressive set. The fingers are posable, so you can have it mid-snap, if you're so inclined. This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet set: was £59.99, now £35.89 at Amazon LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet set: was £59.99, now £35.89 at Amazon

This small display set is ideal for a Star Wars, and makes for a really fun gift. It's part of a whole range of helmet sets, so you can always add to the collection in the future. At 40% off, no Jedi mind tricks are needed to persuade you to pick one up. This deal ends at 11.59pm on November 25th 2021!