John Lewis' Black Friday Lego deals get you this year's coolest sets for 33% off

The big John Lewis Black Friday deals have just begun, and among them are some great discounts on Lego sets, including very cool adult-focused sets as well as great stuff for kids. There's up to 33% off, and the options range from some great cheap playsets to some of the biggest sets ever made – some of these rank among the best Black Friday deals on Lego so far. You can browse the whole selection just below, or we'll pick out some of our favourite sets if you read on.

• Browse John Lewis Black Friday Lego deals: save up to 33%

Naturally, we'll be keeping up with all the best Lego Black Friday deals over the coming weeks, but these are some of the best offers we've seen so far – many of these sets haven't really been discounted before.

The Lego Adidas Originals Superstar is a very new set that recreates a classic shoe design (and comes in a super-cool shoebox-like box), and is now just £49.99 – we think that will be wildly popular, so don't miss out on it while stocks last.

LEGO adidas Originals Superstar set: was £79.99, now £49.99 at John Lewis LEGO adidas Originals Superstar set: was £79.99, now £49.99 at John Lewis

Build yourself a Lego version of an iconic show design, with a little display stand, and shoebox packaging. Oh, and save 33% off the original price.

The Lego Creator botanicals range is a new one, and it's had a lot of attention – the idea is that can build beautiful realistic plants out of Lego. They look stunning, and are a fun and playful alternative to fake plants. The John Lewis sales include the beautiful Lego Creator Flower Bouquet for just £35.99, or you can get the Lego Creator Bird of Paradise plant with 20% off.

LEGO Flower Bouquet set: was £44.99, now £35.99 at John Lewis LEGO Flower Bouquet set: was £44.99, now £35.99 at John Lewis

Build yourself a colourful and complex flower arrangement, that you can display in your own vase. With 20% off, this is a perfect gift for someone who loves Lego and would like a classy way to show it off.

LEGO Bird of Paradise: was £89.99, now £60.29 at John Lewis LEGO Bird of Paradise: was £89.99, now £60.29 at John Lewis

Build an elegant and minimalist plant you can display anywhere. This set is 33% off – it's a great-value project for someone at over 1,700 pieces.

Next we have the Lego Creator London Bus with 20% off! As soon on Ted Lasso, this is a great mid-size build to keep you occupied for a while, and looks fantastic. Or alternately, how about the Lego Architecture Taj Mahal for just £71.99? This is not the famously huge Lego Taj Mahal set – this is a more shelf-friendly version of the landmark, and is beautifully elaborate.

LEGO London Bus set: was £109.99, now £87.99 at John Lewis LEGO London Bus set: was £109.99, now £87.99 at John Lewis

Save 20% on a glorious recreation of the classic London Bus. It's packed with detail, including an engine you can see, and a removable roof to see inside.

Lego Taj Mahal set: was £89.99, now £71.99 at John Lewis Lego Taj Mahal set: was £89.99, now £71.99 at John Lewis

Save 20% on a beautiful piece of historic architecture. As with most Lego Architecture sets, this isn't just a scale recreation outside: it features crypts and central chambers inside.

If you want a great playset for kids, the Lego Marvel Shang Chi Battle at the Ancient Village set is just £27.99, and includes four big human characters from the film, plus the main thing you'll build is a poseable and playable Great Protector dragon.

And our final pick is the huge, intricate and legendary Lego Old Trafford set, with 20% off. Do we really need to say more? It's a scale Old Trafford made from Lego, packed with perfect tiny details!



LEGO Marvel Shang Chi Battle at the Ancient Village was £34.99, now £27.99 at John Lewis LEGO Marvel Shang Chi Battle at the Ancient Village

set: was £34.99, now £27.99 at John Lewis

Save 20% on this great set packed with Shang Chi characters: you get Shang Chi, Wenwu, Xialing and Death Dealer, plus a buildable Great Protector dragon that can be moved and posed, with a smart water mount that characters can fight on. Oh, and it comes with a little Morris, of course.