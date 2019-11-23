Amazon Black Friday deal cuts Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set price

Amazon Black Friday deals have so far delivered some incredible price cuts, with everything from tablets and laptops, through phones and cameras, and onto smart speakers and toys getting big price drops.

And, one of the biggest toy price drops we've seen is this limited-time Black Friday deal on the stunning Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train LEGO set. The deal, which is live for just one day (Saturday 23 November), delivers the set with a very welcome 36% price cut.

The LEGO set itself will appeal massively to any Harry Potter fan as it lets you build and then play with or display the Hogwarts Express train, as well as the railway bridge and Platform 9¾. In addition, it includes a large selection of minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus, Scabbers, a Dementor and, yes, the big one, the Trolley Witch.

It's also a very approachable set for younger builders, as it is made from a firmly mid-tier 801 LEGO pieces, making it very Christmas gift friendly.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Set | was £74.99 | now £47.99 | Available at Amazon

Now this is a deal that Dobby the house elf would approve of as it apparates the simply lovely Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train Set into your hands with a fat 36% price cut. That means that instead of having to pay £74.99, for today only, you can pay just £47.99 instead, which is a straight £27 saving. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Amazon is not the only retailer slashing prices for Black Friday on LEGO, either, with UK retailer John Lewis also getting in on the action. Right now, for example, it has 20% off many brilliant sets, including the perfect partner to the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train set above in the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set.

In addition to Harry Potter LEGO, there is also something for the older builder, too, with the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon reduced along with the LEGO Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5. The full details of the deals can be viewed below:

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: £279.99 (was £349.99) | John Lewis

Save £70 - Grab this highly detailed LEGO Harry Potter collectable set with a cool 20% discount at John Lewis. It has over 6,000 pieces, with towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow and Hagrid´s hut and a host more iconic features.View Deal

LEGO Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5: £103.99 (was £129.98) | John Lewis

Save £25 - This John Lewis Black Friday deal gives you a 20% discount on this impressive replica model of Agent 007’s iconic 1964 sports car. Suitable for ages 16-plus, it comes with a wealth of authentic details and functioning gadgetry. Awesome. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon: £548.67 (was £645.49) | John Lewis

Save £96.80 - There are over 7,500 pieces and four classic crew mini figures (Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO) in this Star Wars LEGO set. It’s one of the largest, most detailed LEGO models ever created, and you can get it with a 15% discount now with this John Lewis Black Friday deal.View Deal

For even more great destinations to bag top Black Friday deals be sure to consult the retailer guide below, which contains direct links to the finest Black Friday sales live right now.

