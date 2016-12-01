Cyber Week UK deals are STILL ON so check out 2016's biggest tech deals and offers

The rumours are true - Black Friday and Cyber Monday have basically become part of a whole week of deals action at the end of November which seems to be loosely called Cyber Deals Week or Cyber Week.

We aim to please here at T3, so we've got a bunch of deals here that are available this week - as well as the latest Christmas deals as we get closer to the big day

We always have a incredible response to our deals pages with lots of you looking to snap up the best tech bargains. And at the moment, it's all about satisfying the needs of all those Christmas gift lists and get presents for all your friends.

TV & video

Samsung UE43KU6500 Silver/Black - 43inch 4K Ultra HD Curved TV with UHD Crystal Colour Freeview HD and Built in Wifi 3x HDMI and 2 USB Ports now £534.99 at Co-op Electrical Shop

Gaming

Mafia III On PS4 now £29.95 at The Game Collection

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition on PS4 now £19.95 at The Game Collection

Batman Arkham Knight Special Edition Steelbook + Wayne Tech Booster Pack DLC on Xbox One now £15 at Tesco Direct

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection on Xbox One now £14.85 at Simply Games Ltd

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition On Xbox One now £24.99 at Amazon UK

Headphones & audio

Sony PSHX500 Turntable for playing vinyl and recording in High-Resolution Audio quality now £299 at Amazon UK

Bush Retro Boombox with Docking Station - Silver now £29.99 at argos.co.uk

Philips TX2 In-Ear Headphones with Mic - Black and Gold now £19.99 at argos.co.uk

iPads & tablets

LINX 1010B 10.1" Tablet & Keyboard - 32 GB, Black now £119.99 at Currys

ACER B1-780 Iconia One 7" Tablet - 16 GB, Black now £59.99 at Currys

Asus ZenPad Z300M 10.1" Tablet - 16 GB, Rose Gold now £99.99 at Currys

Computing

MyMemory 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive - Red now £14.99 at MyMemory.co.uk

SteelSeries Apex 350 Gaming Keyboard now £49.49 at Amazon UK

Cyber Deals Week 2016 at Amazon UK

The sale on Amazon.co.uk is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days.

Check out the Amazon Cyber Monday deals!

The retail giant will be running both Lightning Deals (that last four hours) and Best Deals that usually last until the stock ends – so they might last a couple of days, for example.

Check out our main guide to Cyber Monday UK at Amazon

Amazon Echo is just £119.99 (reduced from £149.99) and the Amazon Echo Dot selling at just £39.99 (reduced from £49.99).

Amazon is also offering its best selling Fire Tablet for less than £30. The Fire Tablet is available at a lowest-ever price of £29.99, which is 40% off.

Amazon is selling its fastest-selling product, the Fire TV Stick at just £24.99, nearly 30% off.

Superb Sky Cyber Monday deals

These deals are for new and existing (upgrading) customers (all stackable with the new offers above and each other). This means consumers can take either of the two offers below or both.

12 months half price Sky Cinema – £9 x12 – total saving over the 12 months is up to £108

12 months half price Sky Sports – £13.75 – total savings over the 12 months is up to £165

Check out the Sky offers

Sky is also offering 50% off all accessories including Sky remotes

What are Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday 2017?

Black Friday 2017 falls on Friday 24 November, with Cyber Monday on 27 November 2016.

Without the US Thanksgiving holiday there would be no Black Friday and certainly no Cyber Monday. Black Friday is now a big thing in the UK (especially online) but it was originally the annual US shopping extravaganza the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday came about as it was traditionally the biggest day for online sales (as it's after everybody gets paid). It's a bit like Boxing Day sales in the UK.

Now the whole thing has smashed together to make a whole weekend of bargains, while some retailers like Amazon publish early deals, too (we'll have them all here).

With retailers slashing their prices for one day only just before Christmas its no surprise that masses of people head down to the shops to grab a bargain. We advise that you stay at home and grab exactly the same deals online instead without the stresses of battling with hoards of people.

What sold most this Black Friday?

Currys PC World reported 13% more visitors to its site each hour over Black Friday and the Black Weekend 2016 compared to Black Friday 2015, as shoppers have been taking the opportunity to get their hands on more deals.

Stores have also been busy throughout the day with Birmingham proving to be the busiest store so far, followed by Teeside and Glasgow.

TVs continue to prove popular with customers, with a 28% increase in orders compared to last year. At its peak on Black Friday 2015, Currys was shifting 30 TVs per minute, so that's a significant uplift!

The team at Currys' Newark distribution centre has seen a 540% increase in orders processed by midday, compared to a normal trading day.

The JVC 32C660 32” Smart LED TV remains the hottest product throughout the day with the Dyson V6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner also seeing a peak in popularity.

Smart fitness and wearables have also seen a surge of 241% year on year as customers give their fitness regime a tech upgrade whilst both drones and dashcam have performed really well, up 60% and 250% respectively.

During 2014's Black Friday extravaganza, Walmart-owned Asda moved 8,000 TV's before breakfast and made 130 sales every second throughout the day while Game were selling Xbox One and PS4 consoles at a rate of 3,600 per hour.

What Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 mean for you

Retailers across the UK slash prices and offer lots of tech deals during the Black Weekend and we bring them all to you as soon as they hit.

Ecommerce consultancy Salmon forecasted that Black Friday 2016 will extend beyond just Black Friday with the first ever, £5 billion Black Fiveday week (see what it did there?). It also reckons that this year will see more mobile transactions than ever before.

Carphone Warehouse is also expecting a massive spike in sales: “Black Friday 2015 was the biggest ever trading day in Carphone Warehouse history. Black Friday continues to make its mark in the industry calendar, awareness of the event is at an all-time high and it's growing every year.

In 2015 handset sales were up nearly 30% through Carphone Warehouse. Online traffic was up over 290% and orders coming through on Black Friday were up by over 380% when compared with an average Friday in November.

Bigger things to come in 2017? We'll see!

