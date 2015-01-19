Kitchen gadgets to cook the ultimate roast dinner

Previous Next 2/11

Hotpoint Ultimate Collection MWH33343B Microwave

This is no mere microwave for reheating the remains of Christmas dinner - although it is good at that - but a powerful and intelligent combination oven capable of cooking everything from meat to, er, vegetables.

With a 1200W grill firing alongside the 1000W microwave you can achieve crisp brown results in drastically reduced cooking times.

The MWH33343B is part of Hotpoint's Ultimate Collection of small appliances, which are linked by their contemporary design and helpful time-saving technologies. The Dynamic Steam & Boil feature, for instance, monitors and adjusts humidity levels inside the oven enabling you to steam fish and a side order of vegetables at the same time. And the Dynamic Crisp setting uses Hotpoint's heat distribution system to evenly brown the top and bottom of a pie at the same time.

At 33 litres, the internal capacity is big enough for even larger joints, with a few stuffing balls to spare, while the smart silver or black finish and downward folding door add a professional look to your kitchen.

£300 | Hotpoint