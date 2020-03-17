Best slippers for men 2020: slip into a pair of these warm, comfortable, and stylish mules

Slippers may not be something many men consider buying, but trust us, a cozy pair can change your lounging life – and occasionally look pretty cool too.

Whether you plump for traditional sheepskin or a technical fabric for cold nights, or a lighter suede for the summer, there’s something for everyone.

Luckily for you, we've collected the best slippers around, from traditional looking moccasins to classic slip-ons.

How to choose the best slippers

Although they keep you very warm, not all slippers have to be giant fluffy things that make you look like some sort of yeti (unless you want novelty, of course). In fact, some of the best men’s slippers look extremely smart and come in a range of materials including suede, leather and sheepskin. Styles include moccasins, slip-ons and boots if you do want to go for ultimate comfort over style.

Slippers are much comfier, warmer and safer to be wearing around the house than just wandering around barefoot or in socks, and since they’re just for lounging at home, no one has to see you if you do fancy yourself a pair of fluffy unicorn slippers!

We’ve picked out some of the best men’s slippers on the market right now that cater to all styles and budgets.

Take your pick and make sure they’re on your Christmas list this year.

The best slippers for men:

1. Soho Home Harrison cable-knit slipper Cozy from a cool brand Specifications Best for: Soho House devotees Colours: White Type: Slip on Reasons to buy + Woolly slippers have a cozy upper + From a trendy brand Reasons to avoid - Not the most durable

Soho House is one of the coolest brands du jour, but if you can’t afford to stay in its swanky farmhouse forever, you could choose a pair of slippers inspired by it. Soho Home’s Harrison slippers have chunky wool-blend uppers detailed with traditional cable cords and soft fleece linings that envelop the spongy padding in the soles. The only downside is that the sole isn’t super durable they will probably mark easily, yet you can always pop them in the washing machine. But they’re an affordable slice of luxury for any home.

2. Mahabis Classic Slipper A functional slipper that’s great for indoors and outdoors Specifications Best for: Sunday gardening Colours: Grey, Black, Blue, Orange, Green, Beige, Yellow Type: Slip on mule Reasons to buy + Rubber soles + Super comfy Buy from Mahabis

The relatively new brand, Mahabis (£79), set out with a goal to re-invent the slipper. As a result, they have produced a super-stylish slipper design for men and women that focusses on incorporating design simplicity and versatile functionality. For those who like to potter about the house and garden on the weekend, these are the ultimate slipper. Whether you’re collecting the morning newspaper, taking out the bins or watering the pot plants, the durable rubber soles allow you to go in and out of the house without getting too dirty. Mahabis have incorporated a 100% lambswool interior too, which will keep your feet nice and toasty without overheating - a great all year round pair, from the creators of the 'modern slipper'. Just pick your ideal slipper colour from the grey colour palette and select your sole colour from its rainbow selection and you've got a stylish house slipper that's perfect for outdoors too.

3. Quoddy Fireside-Trimmed Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers A warm and comfy choice for the cooler months Reasons to buy + Super warm, natural materials + Handmade for quality + Air injected rubber soles for comfort Reasons to avoid - Perhaps a little traditional looking for some

If you’re already planning to roast chestnuts on an open fire and cosy up over the winter nights, Quoddy’s slippers will be right up your (snowy) street. The leather-trimmed Fireside slippers are handmade from suede and fully lined in insulating shearling, making them softer than Santa’s beard. But they also have Vibram air-injected rubber soles for a light feel, and modern touch, as well as functioning laces to customise the fit. They would make a fantastic Christmassy gift for friends, or yourself.

4. Loro Piana Maurice Cashmere-Lined Suede Slippers A luxury option for serious lounging Reasons to buy + Lined with cashmere + Hand made with an emphasis on quality Reasons to avoid - A real investment for slippers

Loro Piana’s Maurice slippers are only for those who take lounging and downtime super seriously. The luxurious footwear is made of soft suede and lined with cashmere for comfort and warmth. The slippers have that traditional look but are more minimal than those with old-fashioned tassels, making them ideal for more minimal homes…and the perfect grey shade will match many a sofa! While encasing your feet in kitten-soft shoes at the end of the day would be a treat, it comes at quite a cost.

5. Totes isotoner Mens Moccasin Slippers Super comfy and they look like driving shoes Specifications Best for: Comfort Colours: Black, Navy, Tan Type: Moccasin Reasons to buy + Smart style + Padded soles

Due to their foam layers and unique Pillowstep technology, these moccasins are incredibly structured slippers which are great for superior comfort when going about your daily chores. With a driving sole, they provide additional heel support, and reviewers commend its durability and quality. At an RRP of £25.00, these are a great gift idea and reviewers seem to have no complaints about the quality. If you are a looking for a slipper that has some structure and won't leave you walking around the house with your ankles rolling in, these mens moccasin slippers might be what you are after.

6. Derek Rose Crawford Shearling Lined Suede Slippers Designer feel and comfort for lounging in style Specifications Best for: Gentlemen Colours: Black Type: Shoe slip on Reasons to buy + Plain and simple + Good soles

These are a slipper for the men who don't do slippers. For the stylish gentlemen of the world, these simple but elegant shoe-style slippers are great for lounging around the house without compromising on elegance. Thanks to the hand-finished suede upper and the structured leather sole, they ooze gentlemen’s chic and paired with a luxury robe or smoking jacket when chilling in an armchair with a cigar - if that's your lifestyle - make for an elegant lounge style. If you cringe at the thought of novelty slippers and want a pair of house shoes that are as elegant as the other shoes in your shoe closet, these slip-ons from Derek Rose prove that you don't have to compromise.

7. John Lewis Madrid Leather Mule Slippers A shoe-like stylish slipper Reasons to buy + Smart looking + Made of leather + Structured and durable Reasons to avoid - Not soft and cuddly

Not everyone feels comfortable opening the door to the postman wearing fluffy or novelty slippers. Step forward John Lewis & Partners’ Madrid Slippers, which almost resemble shoes. Crafted from leather, they are more structured than most slippers with a comfortable moulded soul and are ideal for people who don’t like to feel fluff between their toes. They are also a great price for luxurious slippers, and as they are a minimal style, are stylish yet timeless.

8. John Lewis Sheepskin Mule Slippers Cosy slip-ons for the winter months Reasons to buy + Soft suede and comfy sheepskin + Warm for the winter + Super easy to slip on Reasons to avoid - Backless – so not for everyone

Slip-on slippers designed for winter are a little like Marmite – you either love them or hate them. But if you like to keep your toes cosy, but the rest of your feet not too hot, John Lewis & Partners’ sheepskin mule slippers will rock your world. Effortless to slip on, they are made from soft suede and lined with sheepskin to keep your toes nice and warm. They’re a great price point and are built to last.

9. Hender Scheme slippers An elegant but durable slipper Specifications Best for: Minimal elegance Colours: Tan Type: Slip on Reasons to buy + High quality material + Timeless design Reasons to avoid - Not vegan

Hender Scheme’s tasselled suede backless slippers look so good you could almost wear them out. The brand’s founder Ryo Kashiwazaki cut his teeth repairing shoes and spent his free time studying master craftsmen in Asakusa, a Tokyo district famous for its leather, and these slippers use artisanal techniques and high-quality supple suede on leather soles, for style and comfort. They’re more expensive than the average slipper, but the design is timeless and it’s a shoe intended to be looked after for years.

10. Hugo Boss Faux Shearling-Lined Suede Slippers Stylish slippers from Hugo Boss Specifications Best for: Stylish comfort Colours: Navy Type: Moccasin Reasons to buy + Good brand + Lovely colour + Warm

Better known for its sharp tailoring and stylish casual wear, Hugo Boss also makes an awesome pair of slippers. As well as being supremely warm and comfortable, these slippers will also make you feel sophisticated at home. They're made from supple suede and lined with soft, smooth, faux shearling. Grippy rubber soles will ensure your feet stay planted firmly on the ground.

11. Sorel Men’s Falcon Ridge Slipper A cosy slipper for the outdoorsman Specifications Best for: Outdoorsy men Colours: Brown, Grey, Green Type: Slip on mule Reasons to buy + Super cosy + Wool interior

With the routes of Sorel deriving from Canada, there's every reason why the Falcon Ridge Slipper is the beast of all slippers. They come with a wool-blend lining and removable EVA insole for ultimate comfort - though some reviewers mention it gets a bit hot in the summer. They have a gum rubber sole so you won’t slip on hardwood floors and reviewers find it durable enough to withstand the odd trip to the garden. If your feet need warming up, these slippers inspired by the cold Canadian winters will warm you up. Remember to wear socks with these as reviewers say they can get dirty inside quickly.

Liked this?