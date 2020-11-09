Best ski jackets 2020: Look cool and stay warm on the slopes

A ski jacket is an essential bit of kit for any skier. The best ski jackets should keep you warm and comfortable in any conditions, and ideally look good too. And you don't need to resemble the Michelin man in order to stay toasty on the mountain – you can choose between jackets featuring relatively lightweight and low-bulk insulation such as the budget Decathlon Freeride, or shell jackets like the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity and Arc'teryx Rush, which require you to layer up beneath them to stay warm (so you may need to go up a size in order to allow for said layering – head to our best ski base layers guide for our recommendations).

Read on for some buying advice, followed by our pick of the best ski jackets for a range of budgets right now. Want some more general? Check out the best waterproof jackets instead.

Don't forget to explore our best ski goggles article to complete your ski kit

Capture some memorable footage with one of these action cameras

...or, use one of the best drones to record your mountain adventures

How to choose the best ski jacket for you

Whether you go for an insulated jacket or a shell will depend to a large extent on the kind of skiing you do. If you're mainly a piste skier and spend a lot of time sitting on cold chair lifts in between runs an insulated jacket is a good idea; conversely, if you tend to head off-piste and maybe have to hike a bit to get to your favourite slopes you'll be better off with a lighter shell jacket.

Essential features from the top include an ergonomic hood which allows decent peripheral vision, high collar to keep your neck warm, zippered pockets to keep your gear in and snow out and adjustable cuffs and hem to also keep the snow on the outside. Off-piste skiers will also want an internal powder skirt for additional protection against the snow and pit zips to help keep you cool if you have to schlep up the hill in search of 'pow'.

It goes without saying that all the jackets we've reviewed here are waterproof, windproof and breathable, and most are also versatile enough to be used for other activities like hiking and mountaineering.

(Image credit: CimAlp)

1. CimAlp Vinson Peak The best all-round ski jacket right now Specifications Style: Hardshell Material: Ultrashell with Kevlar reinforcements Powder skirt: No Reasons to buy + Good value + Rugged construction Reasons to avoid - No powder skirt - No insulation View at CimAlp

The Vinson Peak is a sturdy waterproof hardshell jacket with excellent breathability (80,000 MVP) and unlike a lot of hardshells it comes with loads of pockets – three zippered external pockets, one zippered internal security pocket and two internal stash pockets, providing plenty of storage space if you prefer to ski without a pack (and if you do ski with a pack the shoulders have Kevlar reinforcements).

The helmet-compatible hood has an ergonomic fit, whilst additional useful features include pit zips, Velcro adjustable cuffs and hand gaiters. For skiers who give their kit a lot of stick the Cimalp Vinson Peak is a very good option and provides you with a lot of jacket for your money.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

2. Arc'teryx Rush jacket The best premium ski jacket Specifications Style: Hardshell Material: Gore-tex Pro Powder skirt: Yes Reasons to buy + Superb design + High quality materials Reasons to avoid - Expensive - 'Crinkly' fabric TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Designed specifically for big mountain adventures the Arc'teryx Rush is a great combination of lightweight, windproof, breathable and waterproof fabric designed to withstand all you can throw at it; and you also get all the essential features for a big day out in the mountains.

The Rush utilises Gore-tex Pro fabric – the strongest available – and has a quite loose fit to allow for comfortable layering. Features include an ergonomic, helmet-compatible hood, waterproof pit zips, two large zippered hand pockets, a lift pass pocket, two internal stash pockets and a zippered internal security pocket along with a fixed powder skirt – in effect everything any serious skier or boarder requires in their jacket.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

3. Decathlon Wedze Freeride The best budget ski jacket Specifications Style: Softshell Material: Own brand waterproof/breathable fabric Powder skirt: Yes Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Loads of features Reasons to avoid - Insulation adds weight and bulk - Fit not as ergonomic as more expensive jackets TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Decathlon's Wedze Freeride jacket is amazing value for money and despite the budget price it doesn't skimp on features. These include a waterproof, breathable and windproof outer fabric plus 150 g/square metre wadding (chest) and 60 g (arm) to protect from the cold – this does however add weight and bulk and means you may want to go up a size to take account of any layering you need to do. There are so many features there isn't space to do more than list them, so – you get five pockets (two hand, two chest (one inside, one outside) and a ski pass pocket on the arm), a helmet-compatible hood, pit zips, powder skirt, hand gaiters and Recco avalanche reflector whilst adjustable cuffs and hem round it all off – hard to fault given the price.

(Image credit: Helly Hansen)

A ski jacket is an essential bit of kit for any skier. The best ski jackets should keep you warm and comfortable in any conditions, and ideally look good too. And you don't need to resemble the Michelin man in order to stay toasty on the mountain – you can choose between jackets featuring relatively lightweight and low-bulk insulation such as the budget Decathlon Freeride, or shell jackets like the Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity and Arc'teryx Rush, which require you to layer up beneath them to stay warm (so you may need to go up a size in order to allow for said layering – head to our best ski base layers guide for our recommendations).

How to choose the best ski jacket for you

Whether you go for an insulated jacket or a shell will depend to a large extent on the kind of skiing you do. If you're mainly a piste skier and spend a lot of time sitting on cold chair lifts in between runs an insulated jacket is a good idea; conversely, if you tend to head off-piste and maybe have to hike a bit to get to your favourite slopes you'll be better off with a lighter shell jacket.

Essential features from the top include an ergonomic hood which allows decent peripheral vision, high collar to keep your neck warm, zippered pockets to keep your gear in and snow out and adjustable cuffs and hem to also keep the snow on the outside. Off-piste skiers will also want an internal powder skirt for additional protection against the snow and pit zips to help keep you cool if you have to schlep up the hill in search of 'pow'.

It goes without saying that all the jackets we've reviewed here are waterproof, windproof and breathable, and most are also versatile enough to be used for other activities like hiking and mountaineering.

(Image credit: CimAlp)

1. CimAlp Vinson Peak The best all-round ski jacket right now Specifications Style: Hardshell Material: Ultrashell with Kevlar reinforcements Powder skirt: No Reasons to buy + Good value + Rugged construction Reasons to avoid - No powder skirt - No insulation View at CimAlp

The Vinson Peak is a sturdy waterproof hardshell jacket with excellent breathability (80,000 MVP) and unlike a lot of hardshells it comes with loads of pockets – three zippered external pockets, one zippered internal security pocket and two internal stash pockets, providing plenty of storage space if you prefer to ski without a pack (and if you do ski with a pack the shoulders have Kevlar reinforcements).

The helmet-compatible hood has an ergonomic fit, whilst additional useful features include pit zips, Velcro adjustable cuffs and hand gaiters. For skiers who give their kit a lot of stick the Cimalp Vinson Peak is a very good option and provides you with a lot of jacket for your money.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

2. Arc'teryx Rush jacket The best premium ski jacket Specifications Style: Hardshell Material: Gore-tex Pro Powder skirt: Yes Reasons to buy + Superb design + High quality materials Reasons to avoid - Expensive - 'Crinkly' fabric TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Designed specifically for big mountain adventures the Arc'teryx Rush is a great combination of lightweight, windproof, breathable and waterproof fabric designed to withstand all you can throw at it; and you also get all the essential features for a big day out in the mountains.

The Rush utilises Gore-tex Pro fabric – the strongest available – and has a quite loose fit to allow for comfortable layering. Features include an ergonomic, helmet-compatible hood, waterproof pit zips, two large zippered hand pockets, a lift pass pocket, two internal stash pockets and a zippered internal security pocket along with a fixed powder skirt – in effect everything any serious skier or boarder requires in their jacket.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

3. Decathlon Wedze Freeride The best budget ski jacket Specifications Style: Softshell Material: Own brand waterproof/breathable fabric Powder skirt: Yes Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Loads of features Reasons to avoid - Insulation adds weight and bulk - Fit not as ergonomic as more expensive jackets TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Decathlon's Wedze Freeride jacket is amazing value for money and despite the budget price it doesn't skimp on features. These include a waterproof, breathable and windproof outer fabric plus 150 g/square metre wadding (chest) and 60 g (arm) to protect from the cold – this does however add weight and bulk and means you may want to go up a size to take account of any layering you need to do. There are so many features there isn't space to do more than list them, so – you get five pockets (two hand, two chest (one inside, one outside) and a ski pass pocket on the arm), a helmet-compatible hood, pit zips, powder skirt, hand gaiters and Recco avalanche reflector whilst adjustable cuffs and hem round it all off – hard to fault given the price.

(Image credit: Helly Hansen)

4. Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell The best minimalist ski jacket Specifications Style: Hardshell Material: HellyTech Professional Powder skirt: Yes Reasons to buy + Versatile + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Hood rather unwieldy TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If budget isn't an issue and you're looking for one jacket for everything from skiing to mountaineering and hiking the Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is a good option. Features such as the removable powder skirt and decent-sized pit zips make it very versatile, it's light in weight, very waterproof and breathable and eco-warriors will appreciate the fact that it's made entirely without the use of chemicals to aid with water repellency. Additional features include two internal pockets (one zippered), three external zippered pockets and a huge (possibly too huge) helmet-compatible hood.

(Image credit: Paramo)

5. Paramo Enduro The best technical ski jacket Specifications Style: Softshell Material: Nikwax Analogy fabric Powder skirt: No Reasons to buy + Loads of features + Helmet- and harness-friendly design Reasons to avoid - Too fussy for some - No powder skirt View at Paramo

If you're serious about your snow sports the Paramo Enduro is worth checking out – it's aimed fair and square at ski tourers, ski mountaineers and the like who will benefit from the efficient heat and moisture control of its Nikwax Analogy waterproof fabric, which helps to minimise changing your layers on the mountain and provides great freedom of movement and functionality. On top of this you get stretch panels and great ventilation through arm zips and hand pockets which also act as vents. There's also a map-compatible chest pocket and a smaller, Velcro-fastening chest pocket whilst above this is a high, snug collar and a helmet-compatible, ergonomic hood, whilst inside you'll find a small zippered security pocket.

4. Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell The best minimalist ski jacket Specifications Style: Hardshell Material: HellyTech Professional Powder skirt: Yes Reasons to buy + Versatile + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Hood rather unwieldy TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If budget isn't an issue and you're looking for one jacket for everything from skiing to mountaineering and hiking the Odin Mountain Infinity Shell is a good option. Features such as the removable powder skirt and decent-sized pit zips make it very versatile, it's light in weight, very waterproof and breathable and eco-warriors will appreciate the fact that it's made entirely without the use of chemicals to aid with water repellency. Additional features include two internal pockets (one zippered), three external zippered pockets and a huge (possibly too huge) helmet-compatible hood.

(Image credit: Paramo)

5. Paramo Enduro The best technical ski jacket Specifications Style: Softshell Material: Nikwax Analogy fabric Powder skirt: No Reasons to buy + Loads of features + Helmet- and harness-friendly design Reasons to avoid - Too fussy for some - No powder skirt View at Paramo

If you're serious about your snow sports the Paramo Enduro is worth checking out – it's aimed fair and square at ski tourers, ski mountaineers and the like who will benefit from the efficient heat and moisture control of its Nikwax Analogy waterproof fabric, which helps to minimise changing your layers on the mountain and provides great freedom of movement and functionality. On top of this you get stretch panels and great ventilation through arm zips and hand pockets which also act as vents. There's also a map-compatible chest pocket and a smaller, Velcro-fastening chest pocket whilst above this is a high, snug collar and a helmet-compatible, ergonomic hood, whilst inside you'll find a small zippered security pocket.