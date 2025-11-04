Vollebak just made a “Matrix” suit for real life – and it’s tougher than it looks

Vollebak has a habit of turning everyday garments into something out of a dystopian blockbuster.

To give you an idea of how 'out there' the brand is, just remember that Vollebak launched a lab-grown sweater last year, and summer clothes designed by sound earlier in 2025.

Its latest creation, The Neo Suit, is a full two-piece built from the same kind of high-tenacity Cordura you’d find in military and expedition gear, only tailored for the office (or a late-night meeting with The Architect).

The Neo Suit is as much about technical performance as tongue-in-cheek storytelling.

Both the jacket and pants are cut from a 91% Cordura, 9% elastane blend that offers four-way stretch, abrasion resistance, and total freedom of movement.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

You can bend, twist, or run up walls – if you must – and the fabric will recover instantly without creasing.

The suit is unlined and stripped of any unnecessary padding, giving it a soft, lightweight drape that feels closer to activewear than traditional tailoring.

It’s water-repellent, quick-drying, and packed with stealthy details, including hidden zip pockets, bound internal seams, and a convertible collar that fastens invisibly behind the lapels.

Neo would approve

Vollebak says it “debugged the standard suit,” removing all the rigid architecture of conventional formalwear in favour of movement, adaptability, and comfort.

In true Vollebak fashion, it’s as functional as it is self-aware, a piece of technical art that nods to science fiction, space exploration, and martial arts movies all at once.

It’s the latest chapter in the brand’s ongoing mission to reinvent human gear for every possible future, from Mars to the Monday board meeting.

The Neo Suit Jacket and Neo Suit Pants are available to buy now at Vollebak for the recommended retail prices of £595/ $795 and £495/ $595, respectively.