The best golf balls in 2020: for putting, driving and owning the green

The best golf ball could make your game an exhilarating rush where every shot just seems to go right. Yup, they're that important. In fact golf companies spend countless hours and thousands of pounds each year working hard at the science to improve their golf balls.

Sure, a great golf ball isn't going to immediately make you a professional golfer – but it could be the difference between an average shot and a great one. In a game where everything counts, picking up some of the best golf balls available is a relatively affordable way to improve your game.

There are a lot of golf balls out there to pick from, but luckily for you we've done all the work of going through them to find the best of the bunch. That means balls for beginners but also golf balls for those seasoned players looking to push their handicap to a whole new level.

Since different balls are designed for different situations, you may even want more than one type for your round. Read on to find out everything you need to know about picking the best golf ball to make your game better.

There are a lot of golf balls out there to pick from, but luckily for you we've done all the work of going through them to find the best of the bunch. That means balls for beginners but also golf balls for those seasoned players looking to push their handicap to a whole new level.

Since different balls are designed for different situations, you may even want more than one type for your round. Read on to find out everything you need to know about picking the best golf ball to make your game better.

What's the best golf ball right now?

From the tee to the putting green, the Titleist AVX is our current choice for the best golf ball. It's packed with plenty of aerodynamic tech for covering greater distances at speed, with a soft core and lower spin to ensure optimum shot accuracy. Read on for an in-depth look at this, and the rest of our top picks.

Choosing the best golf ball for you

It's important to understand how golf balls vary, so that you have an idea of which ones are worth investing your budget in.

The main thing you need to think about when it comes to buying golf balls is 'squidge'. That doesn't sound very technical, but we're simply talking about the difference between soft and hard golf balls.

A harder ball offers the best resilience to your impact, meaning all of the power is retained for longer drives. The trade-off is that while this enhances the power you put in, any errors will be more pronounced.

A softer ball is more malleable to your club. This helps it absorb any slight errors you might make and offers greater accuracy, but at the cost of some power.

These differences are referred to as high spin (hard) or low spin (soft). Luckily you don't need to go with one extreme or the other, as there are many grades that let you pick the best golf ball for your game and style.

Do layers and dimples make a difference?

The one-piece golf ball, which has a single layer, is used for pure power. This makes it ideal as a range ball. But unless you're a pro, you'll want something softer with less spin for a full game. A two-layer ball is more forgiving and can be a good place to start for newbie golfers.

If you're a really good golfer, you'll be able to take advantage of a high spin golf ball for maximum drive power. Beginners should stick to low spin to ensure shots are straight. Anyone in between those two are best served with a mid spin ball that helps eke out distance from shots while also keeping them on target.

You may also notice dimple variations between balls. This is also a part of that power to control variance. A ball with more dimples will create less drag and travel further than one with fewer dimples, so it can be a good way to enhance your drive.

Expect some variation between brands, with Titleist, Taylormade, Callaway and others all offering something tailored to your style – and wallet. Let's now take a look at the best golf balls these brands have to offer.

The best golf balls to buy now





1. Titleist AVX The best golf ball with a high-tech performance Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 352 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Consistent ball flight + Great soft feel on all shots Today's Best Deals AU $64.08 View at Amazon

Titleist's AVX ball takes the top spot among our best golf balls round-up thanks to its combination of clever technology and excellent performance. It has a soft feel due to its smart core, cover and aerodynamic design, yet delivers significant distance.

It’s a premium ball and price on a level with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x in all-round tee-to-green performance, but creates a lower spin and launch angle while still having the softest feel of the lot.

The core is low in compression, allowing for high speeds and greater distances. Plus, the spherically-tiled 352 tetrahedral catenary designed dimples aim to create an optimal and consistent flight path.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

2. TaylorMade Tour Response A high performance golf ball that offers great distance with minimal effort Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 322 Handicap: Beginner to intermediate Colour: White, High Visibility Yellow Reasons to buy + Great backspin + Flexible feel + Enhance sheer resistance Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest - Three not five layer Visit Site

While the TaylorMade Tour Response might not be the cheapest golf ball on this list, that's with good reason. This is – as the name suggests – a ball designed to perform at the high end. The hi-spring and ultra-low compression core is housed under a triple layer with a urethane cover to ensure high spin while keeping this little beauty durable. The layer combination should offer great distance with minimal effort while that spring will make sure you get an ultra responsive result off your swing.

The wedge spin is rated as high for this ball making it great for your short game too. This is one of the faster balls out there but it will still offer great levels of consistency making it ideal for beginners and intermediates alike.

3. Titleist Pro V1 The best golf ball for distance, but with short game control Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 352 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Great all-round ball + No.1 choice for touring pros Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Titleist likes to remind us that that the Pro V1 is the No 1 ball used by professionals on worldwide golf tours, but that it's a great ball for non-superstars as well.

The ball is manufactured to perfectly balance short game control without sacrificing good yardage from the tee. Whether it achieves that might be subjective, but our testers sing the Pro V1’s praises as a great all-round golf ball with consistent results.

This model is one of the most expensive in our round-up of the best golf balls, but if you have at least some level of skill it's worth the investment. If you're a total newbie, consider one of the cheaper options here to hone your skills first.

4. TaylorMade TP5x The celebrity endorsed TP5x works for pros and amateurs alike Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 332 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Great for all styles of play + Good for green and tee Reasons to avoid - Too much spin for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Famously used by former world No.1 golfer Rory McIlroy, who says: "I started hitting the TP5x ball and I was like, 'This is what I've been missing'." Made with five layers, leading manufacturer TaylorMade intends for these balls to be compatible with every club in your bag, on the tee or the green.

A favourite in our best golf balls round-up, the TP5x's core supplies progressive compression to transfer as much energy from your swing to the ball. A dual-spin cover ensures accuracy when putting. You might find there's a little too much spin on the ball, but we think it’s a decent alternative to the Titleist Pro V1.

5. Vice Pro Soft The best golf ball for increased visibility Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 336 Handicap: Beginners to intermediate Colour: White, Lime, Red Reasons to buy + Optimal flight trajectory + Great value for a pro golf ball Today's Best Deals AU $48.15 View at Amazon

The Pro Soft has been optimised for distance for serious amateurs who have a medium-to-fast swing speed. This is one of a range of premium golf balls by Vice, available at a lower price compared to similar spec models.

Vice says the Pro Soft is the the first matte-finished cast urethane golf ball in the world, thanks to silicate particles in the lacquer, which creates an anti-glare effect when you’re addressing the ball.

Improved visibility in the sky and on the ground is another reason why the Pro Soft has made our round-up of the best golf balls you can buy. Also, S2TG tech in the cover has created a very thin skin, which some reviewers say creates nearly as much backspin on iron shots into greens as top tour balls.

(Image credit: Bridgestone )

6. Bridgestone Tour B RX A fantastic ball for golfers that are serious about their game Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 322 Handicap: Intermediate Colour: White, Yellow Reasons to buy + Superb distance + Accurate + Excellent greenside control Reasons to avoid - Some might want less spin Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Bridgestone Tour B RX is a fantastic ball for golfers that are serious about their game – so not one for beginners then. This ball offers a lot of spin, which is great if you know what to do with it, of course. The Gradational Compression Core means a low compression ratio which delivers lots of speed and makes this ideal for those with a slower swing. That speed also comes from great aerodynamics thanks to the Dual Dimple design and Seamless Cover. All that means that when the ball is in flight there is far less drag giving greater consistency to your game off the tee.

The Urethane cover helps resist slipping and is also very durable for longer term use. This ball offers plenty of balance and consistency thanks to reduced side spin off the tee. But, as mentioned before, there's still plenty of spin when you want it, making this great for your long and short game.

7. Mizuno MP-S This tough golf ball can withstand windy days on the course Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 330 Handicap: : Sub 15 Colour: White Reasons to buy + Easy way to improve + Relatively affordable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Mizuno MP-S makes is one of best golf balls for experienced players looking to give improve their game. There's a lot of power in this ball due to the 330 dimples, which aid flight and offer excellent stability, even on windier days.

The ball's outer layer is just 0.5mm thick which helps to further aid in ball speed. This makes this ball great driving off the tee for range as well as accuracy when struck just right. The outer is a refined urethane material which also helps to further increase the velocity of this ball in flight. Despite the range and power on offer, a three-piece build means the MP-S is also highly responsive and offers a controlled, accurate shot.

8. Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls Weekend warriors, this is the best golf ball for you Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 332 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Made from super-tough graphene + Longer carry distance Today's Best Deals AU $34.97 View at Amazon

For golfers looking for more distance without paying a premium, there’s Callaway's four-piece Chrome Soft, designed with a Graphene Dual SoftFast Core. Graphene is the strongest and thinnest material on earth. At just one atom thick, it weighs a seventh of the weight of air yet is 200 times stronger than steel. This means that Callaway's Chrome Soft golf ball has the thinnest possibly outer core, and a larger inner core. That all works to enhance the ball’s speed, while it still retains a soft feel for around and on the greens. Thanks to aerodynamically designed Hex dimples, the Chrome Soft also provides longer carry distance off the tee and long shots into greens.

9. Honma TW–X Golf Ball Meet the golf ball designed to boost your driving game Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 326 Handicap: Everyone Colour: White Reasons to buy + Enhanced speed + Good game control Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

You might not have used a Honma ball before but when you do you'll wish you had sooner. The TW–X is built not only to offer enhanced speeds for your driving game but also offers short game control too.

How? No, not magic. This is thanks to a three-piece urethane ball that features a high–speed core for power, high–repulsion mid–layer for low spin and a soft cover so you can add more spin should you need. The 326-dimples mean low penetration when in flight, making this your best buddy even on a windy day.

10. Srixon Z–Star A spin–friendly golf ball for your short game Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 338 Handicap: Low Colour: White Reasons to buy + Super tough + Low driver spin Today's Best Deals AU $43.71 View at Amazon

This is a one–of–kind when it comes to smart technology, thanks to its macromolecule Slide–Ring (SeRM). It sits in the cover of the ball and uses a moveable cross–link, which means the ball's shape returns better than traditional balls.

It also means this golf ball can withstand more damage, is impact resistant and, crucially, absorbs vibrations better. All that gets you a ball that's really helpful when it comes to the green thanks to lots of lovely spin. You can also enhance spin without losing distance off the tee.

Since they're tougher, you'll notice these balls last longer, looking like new too, presuming you don't spin too much and send these beauties off into the rough.

11. Volvik S4 The best golf ball for fast-swinging golfers Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 336 Handicap: Low Colour: White Reasons to buy + Greater explosiveness + Improved spin control Today's Best Deals AU $64.29 View at Amazon

If you know your game has a good swing backing it up, this is the best golf ball for you. Built for fast swing golfers, the S4 is a soft feeling ball with a premium finish. While it performs well at speed, from a fast swing, it will also offer tour level control on the green.

For spin there's a urethane cover which offers enough grip to let you take maximum control in your short game. A solid core helps to keep a balance so that you get the ideal follow-through off the tee meaning you actually get to use that short game control as soon as possible in your game.

12. Mizuno RB Tour The premium fast tour golf ball for drag reduction Specifications Quantity: 12 Dimples: 360 Handicap: High Colour: White Reasons to buy + Soft and responsive + Low driver spin Today's Best Deals AU $63.99 View at Amazon

This premium ball, new for 2019, features a new Cone Profile Dimple for drag reduction. This is done by creating more trigger points to let faster flowing air move quickly closer to the ball's surface.

But the performance isn't just at the tee, thanks to a urethane cover there is high traction on the outer which allows for excellent control on the green.

You get low driver spin from this ball thanks to soft compression, which means downward attack angles are there when you need them. This four-piece ball, 12 years in the making, uses a speed enhancing 360 cone dimple system for more penetrating flight and less drag. A must try.