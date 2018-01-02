The best baby monitor 2018: the latest tech to listen to or watch your baby

Previous Next 1/11

Choosing a baby monitor

Choosing the best baby monitor can depend on so many different factors including price, features and the degree of surveillance you're after.

Some will no doubt scoff at the very idea (don't listen to them), but for many sleep deprived anxious new parents a baby monitor gives peace of mind and a chance to catch up with a series on Netflix without fretting over the baby.

Indeed, for tech loving parents the baby monitor opens up a whole new world of infant based gadgetry. The traditional analogue monitor – complete with cross talk from the CB enthusiast next door – has been replaced by app controlled, HD video, motion sensing, temperature analysing tech that puts most home CCTV systems to shame.

What works for you will depend greatly on your (or your partner's) levels of anxiety. A basic two-way battery powered digital design will let you know when the little-un has a meltdown while the addition of sensor pads (placed under the baby) can alert you if the baby doesn't move for a set period*. So without further ado, click on to check out the best baby monitor!

* Be warned, anything that warns you your baby isn't moving will turn you into a nervous wreck and we don't recommend it.

At the other end of the scale you'll find a range of night vision video monitors that can broadcast your baby 24-7 via your smartphone while gauging temperature, playing lullabies and even give you a chance to soothe your screaming child from the sofa. Once the baby monitor is sorted, gaze upon these awesome tech stuffed strollers and prams.