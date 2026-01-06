When smart tech and beauty collide – InkPoster has truly outdone itself this time

Quick Summary An A1 version of the full-colour InkPoster has launched during CES 2026. It features a full-sized E Ink display with a battery life of a year, plus a frame designed by the experts behind some of the best-looking Ferrari and Alfa Romeo cars: Pininfarina.

E-reader manufacturer PocketBook certainly turned a few heads last CES, with its InkPoster digital frames. Using E Ink, low power, full colour displays in a wall-friendly format, it gave home designers a new, adaptable, smart accessory to play with.

Now it's back with a bigger form factor and this time it has one of the world's greatest car design groups in tow.

The InkPoster Duna uses an A1 size paper-like display that apes full-sized cinema posters and artwork. And it comes wrapped in a frame designed by the firm behind some of the world's sexiest automobiles.

Pininfarina was responsible for the look of the earliest, most coveted Ferrari road car models, and has worked with the likes of Alfa Romeo and Masarati. It is renowned for sleek looks and form, and is even responsible for the mid-2000s Volvo C70.

For InkPoster, its expertise has resulted in a curved frame wrapped in Alcantara – a material most known for its use in car interiors.

“Our work with InkPoster brings together classic design values and modern display technology. By pairing an innovative colour e-paper screen with crafted materials, we aimed to create a piecethat looks timeless and behaves beautifully in any space," said Nicola Girotti, head of product design at Pininfarina.

The display uses an E Ink Spectra 6 colour screen with Sharp IGZO for faster updates. It is glare-free and is capable of showing more than 60,000 colours without the need for a backlight.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That also means it is capable of running for up to a year on a single charge, while the image can be changed using a dedicated InkPoster app. This includes thousands of licensed artworks and vintage posters. Pininfarina has also supplied original sketches and automotive prototype designs to the collection.

The InkPoster Duna is being shown at CES 2026 in Las Vegas right now. It will be available to purchase from the company's own website soon, priced at $6,000.