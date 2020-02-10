The best Amazon Echo Show deals for June 2020

Welcome to the T3 guide to the best Amazon Echo Show deals for this month, including prices on the latest Amazon Echo Show 5 and Amazon Echo Show 8. That's because we've scoured the internet to find only the very best deals on Amazon Echo Show devices.

Even in a crowded smart speaker (or smart display?) market, the Echo Show remains very much near the front of the pack, in part due to its versatility. It can can turn itself into a digital photo frame (with pictures pulled from the web), a karaoke machine, a security camera viewer, and much more besides.

It has all the functionality of a regular Amazon Echo, plus that screen – a way of showing recipe instructions, video clips, video calls and more besides. The video and voice calling is particularly impressive, enabling you to keep in touch with friends very easily.

The 10-inch touchscreen is an upgrade from the 7-inch display on the original Echo Show, while the whole device is now looks a lot better (and uses more fabric) in its second generation incarnation. The sound you can get out of this is solid too, though it probably won't replace your hi-fi anytime soon.

As for that video calling, there's an extra "drop in" feature that anyone with an Echo Show and the Alexa app can use – the ability to initiate a video call that's automatically received (if prior permission to do this has been given).

Those should be enough reasons for you to buy an Echo with a screen then, but if you need some more, the display can also bring up rotating news headlines, provide visual accompaniments to many Alexa answers, put countdown timers on screen, and of course show you what the weather's going to be like.

There's also the brand new Amazon Echo Show 5 to consider now as well, which takes everything from the full-sized show and stuffs it into a compact 5.5-inch form factor.

