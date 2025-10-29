On’s secret sale includes my favourite trainers – and a lot more sneakers and running shoes

It's nearly Halloween, and, most importantly, it's also almost payday for a lot of people in the UK. It doesn't happen often that the two events collide, which is an excellent excuse to treat yourself to a spooky surprise – in the form of a fresh pair of Ons.

Shop On's Last Season sale

The brand doesn't have a Halloween sale (why?), but if you know where to look, you'll find plenty of shoes on offer. The website's 'Last Season' section is actually a deal roundup, where you can find running shoes and sneakers discounted up to 40%!

As I was idly browsing the sale, I came across my fave trainer from the company, the On Cloudsurfer 2. The shoes are technically running shoes, but they look great and can be worn as sneakers, too, making them a versatile option.

The Cloudsurfer 2 is a premium daily trainer, featuring a tallish stack height (about 37mm heel / 27mm forefoot, giving ~10mm drop).

The midsole combines the Helion foam with On’s CloudTec Phase technology, which provides smoother heel-to-toe transitions thanks to its rocker design.

The upper is an engineered mesh with updated tongue construction for a snug, comfortable fit, plus added reflective elements for road safety. On the performance side, it works for easy daily runs or casual wear.

Of course, there are a ton of other On shoe deals in the Last Season sale. The chunky Cloudvista 2 goes for only £80 at the moment (40% off), and the Cloudsurfer Next is also 20% off across all colourways for both men and women.

A good selection of On apparel can also be bought for a lot less, including running tights, jackets, and socks. In short, there is a lot on offer at On now – Happy Halloween! 🎃