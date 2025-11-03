AG1 launches its biggest-ever Black Friday deal with 50% off (and a free gym bag)

AG1’s best offer of the year has officially landed. From 1 November to 2 December 2025, new subscribers can claim 50% off the first month’s supply of the cult-favourite greens powder, plus a limited-edition AG1-branded gym bag thrown in for free.

The Black Friday bundle, priced at £83, includes a 30-day pouch of AG1, a canister and scoop, shaker, five travel packs, and a bottle of vitamin D3 + K2 drops.

It’s the brand’s most comprehensive starter kit yet, designed to make it easy to begin a consistent daily health routine.

Formerly known as Athletic Greens, AG1 has built a reputation as one of the most convenient all-in-one supplements for those who want to cover their nutritional bases without juggling multiple pills or powders.

One scoop mixed with 250ml of water delivers 70 ingredients, from vitamins and minerals to antioxidants, adaptogenic mushrooms, and probiotics, all in a light pineapple-vanilla flavour.

The formula’s effectiveness isn’t just marketing hype. Four clinical studies have demonstrated the bioavailability of AG1’s nutrients and their positive impact on the gut microbiome.

The company claims that in placebo-controlled trials, participants taking AG1 showed a tenfold increase in beneficial gut bacteria, higher vitamin C levels, and improved nutrient absorption within three months.

For anyone looking to kick-start better health habits before the festive season, this limited-time offer is an appealing entry point.

The AG1 Black Friday Bundle is available now until 2 December 2025.